Shaquille O’Neal explains why Stephen Curry and Kobe Bryant are in the GOAT debate

The GOAT debate is usually narrowed down to Michael Jordan and LeBron James, but Shaquille O’Neal, speaking from his perspective as an NBA legend, looked to expand that conversation by adding Stephen Curry and Kobe Bryant.

Shaquille O’Neal appeared on “The Pat McAfee Show,” where he was initially asked whether it is unfair to compare different eras. The legendary center agreed, using the example of himself and Wilt Chamberlain.

“Try to put me up against a Wilt, his era versus my era, me personally, I think I would have completely dominated him. So I like to break it down by eras, but when you talk about that GOAT conversations, I would like to hear all the names, and I’m about to add one more name, because he’s unbelievable, rather just going Mike and LeBron…Got to put Kobe in there,” O’Neal said.

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“And now I’m standing here on the Pat McAfee show, got to put Steph Curry in it,” O’Neal continued. “The only thing Steph Curry has not done that those other guys have done is the finishing dunk. Think about what I’m saying. Like all the other guys, they have a finishing dunk play, but Steph Curry, behind that line, the impact is similar to a finishing dunk, but you definitely got to put him as one of the greatest players of all time.”

Stephen Curry of Golden State Warriors.

Why Curry and Kobe deserve to be in the GOAT debate?

Kobe Bryant was the closest competitor to Michael Jordan in terms of playing style and mental toughness, known for the “Mamba Mentality.” With five championship rings, one more than LeBron James and one fewer than Jordan, Kobe proved he could win across different stages of his career, first alongside Shaquille O’Neal and later as the unquestioned leader in 2009 and 2010.

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His 12 All-Defensive Team selections surpassed those of Michael Jordan and LeBron James, strengthening his case as one of the most complete players on both ends of the floor in NBA history.

On the other hand, Stephen Curry deserved a place in the debate not only for his four championships and two MVP awards, including the only unanimous MVP in NBA history, but also for transforming the way basketball is played. Before Curry, the three-point shot was a complementary weapon; after him, it became the primary offensive tool across the league.

His ability to score from virtually anywhere forced defenses to completely adjust. His impact went beyond statistics, as he led a tactical revolution that even players like LeBron James did not achieve at the same transformative level.