Spurs star Chris Paul reveals what makes Victor Wembanyama stand out among NBA players

The San Antonio Spurs recently experienced an atypical week, traveling to Paris for two NBA games against the Indiana Pacers. The trip was made even more special by the fervent support they received from French fans, much of which can be attributed to the presence of Victor Wembanyama. Chris Paul took the opportunity to reflect on his young teammate, underscoring what sets Wemby apart from most players in the league.

“He’s a better person than a player, and you can’t say that about too many guys,” Paul remarked in an interview with ESPN‘s Brian Windhorst. “At this point in my career to get a chance to be part of Vic’s process I’m grateful.”

Paul and Wembanyama’s paths crossed this season in San Antonio at two very different stages in their careers. At 39, Chris is the second-oldest player in the league, trailing only LeBron James, while Victor, one of the NBA’s brightest young stars, is just beginning his journey.

“It’s different,” Paul acknowledged when discussing what it’s like playing alongside the French phenom. “I would have been just like a lot of fans who are just like ‘Man this Wembanyama kid is good,’ so now to get to know him is different.”

Chris Paul #3 of the San Antonio Spurs in action against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on December 25, 2024 in New York City.

Paul shares the secret to his longevity

Entering his 20th NBA season, Chris Paul may not be in his prime, but he remains a dominant force with enough energy to make a significant impact on a young team like the Spurs.

Reflecting on what it takes to compete at an elite level well into his late 30s, Paul revealed the secret to his longevity. “A lot of hard work and grit. A lot of sacrifice and perseverance more than anything,” he shared. “A very strong support system, a family. It’s fun and truly a blessing to still be able to do this.”

Paul is enjoying his final NBA years

Though Chris Paul is focused on helping lead the Spurs alongside Wembanyama, he’s also beginning to explore other passions outside of basketball that he previously set aside in favor of his career.

“First time doing fashion shows, been wanting to for a long time,” he revealed. “But with the summer, kids, AAU basketball it’s kind of wild to be doing that and playing games at the same time. But I’m grateful, definitely grateful.”

