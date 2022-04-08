San Antonio Spurs and Golden State Warriors face each other again on Saturday at AT&T Center for the 2021/22 NBA regular season. Check out how to watch or live stream the game free in the US, the preview, information, predictions, and odds.

San Antonio Spurs vs Golden State Warriors: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free 2021/22 NBA Season in the US

San Antonio Spurs will meet with Golden State Warriors again at AT&T Center in San Antonio on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at 8:30 PM (ET) in the regular 2021/22 NBA Season. Here, you will find everything you want to know about this NBA game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream the game for free. If you want to watch it live in the US, tune in to fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming).

This will be their 179th regular-season game. The San Antonio Spurs are the firm favorites in head-to-head clashes, claiming a win in 114 direct duels to this day, while the Golden State Warriors have celebrated a triumph in 64 matches so far.

Their last meeting took place on March 20, 2022, and it ended in a 110-108 win for the Spurs away in San Francisco. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the fourth time in the 2021-2022 NBA season.

San Antonio Spurs vs Golden State Warriors: Match Information

Date: Saturday, April 9, 2022

Time: 8:30 PM (ET)

Location: AT&T Center, San Antonio

Live Stream: fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming)

San Antonio Spurs vs Golden State Warriors: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

San Antonio Spurs vs Golden State Warriors: Storylines

San Antonio Spurs have been in decent form recently in the NBA season. In the last five fixtures, they have won three times and lost twice (LWWWL). Meanwhile, like their opponents, the Golden State Warriors have also won three of their last five matches (LLWWW).

The Warriors currently sit in third place on the Western Conference table with a win percentage of 0.638. While the Spurs are placed seven positions below them, in 10th place in the Western Conference, with a win percentage of 0.425. These opponents have a long history of previous encounters, as their first one dates back to November 26, 1976, and it ended in a 123-121 win for the Spurs.

How To Watch Or Live Stream Free San Antonio Spurs vs Golden State Warriors in the U.S.

The 2021/22 NBA regular-season game between San Antonio Spurs and Golden State Warriors, to be played on Saturday, at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, will be broadcast on fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming), as well as on NBA TV in the United States.

You can also subscribe to NBA League Pass through FuboTV by clicking here! The price is $14.99 per month, in addition to the cost of your existing subscription.

San Antonio Spurs vs Golden State Warriors: Predictions And Odds

The bookmakers are yet to reveal the odds of the San Antonio Spurs vs Golden State Warriors matchup. However, judging by the Warriors' recent form, we can expect them to win on the road.

If you are in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, BetMGM offers new customers a risk-free bet, up to $1000! Click right here! Try your luck and win big!

PointsBet Handicap TBD Total TBD

* Odds by PointsBet