LeBron James confirms Lakers exit in first message since news came out

LeBron James is officially parting ways with the Los Angeles Lakers, confirming via social media that he will not return to the franchise for the upcoming NBA season.

Anticipation for the upcoming NBA season just reached a fever pitch. The Los Angeles Lakers officially confirmed via social media that LeBron James will not return to the franchise next season, a monumental departure that James himself quickly acknowledged in an emotional farewell message.

“THANK YOU! Truly an honor to wear the purple and gold jersey while trying to continue the greatness and legacies that came before me! Hope I made a few proud during my stint,” James posted on his social media accounts, responding to a tribute video shared by the Lakers organization.

While speculation runs rampant regarding LeBron’s next destination—including a blockbuster rumor pairing him with Stephen Curry and Anthony Davis on the Golden State Warriors—one definitive truth remains: an iconic era in Los Angeles has come to an end.

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The move signifies that the veteran will seek a new home for the twilight of his legendary career. Meanwhile, the Lakers will pivot their franchise blueprint entirely around superstar Luka Doncic, who was unfortunately sidelined by injuries this past season, hampering the duo’s final championship push together.

No, THANK YOU! Truly a honor to wear the 💜💛 while trying to continuing the greatness & legacies that came before me! Hope I made a few proud during my stint. 🙏🏾🫡👑 https://t.co/RmQ6uvvgv0 — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 30, 2026

LeBron’s legacy in Los Angeles

Since arriving in 2018, LeBron James carried the immense weight of Hollywood expectations. While his tenure only yielded a single NBA Finals appearance, it was marked by historic individual milestones that cemented his place in Lakers lore:

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Tenure: Spent eight seasons with the franchise (arrived in 2018, playing through the 2025–26 season).

2020 NBA championship: Guided the Lakers to their 17th franchise title inside the Orlando “Bubble” and took home Finals MVP honors.

All-Time scoring record: Surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on Feb. 7, 2023, to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer while donning purple and gold.

The 40,000-point club: Became the first and only player in NBA history to cross the elusive 40,000 career points milestone (March 2, 2024).

Inaugural NBA Cup champion: Captured the first-ever In-Season Tournament title in 2023, earning tournament MVP honors.

Father-son history: Made unprecedented NBA history by sharing the floor with his son, Bronny James, marking the league’s first active father-son duo.

Perennial All-Star: Maintained his flawless streak of consecutive All-Star appearances and racked up multiple All-NBA selections throughout his entire L.A. run.

What’s next for the King?

Now an unrestricted free agent, LeBron is reportedly exploring options for a definitive “Last Dance” in the NBA. While front-office negotiations across the league remain fluid, the most persistent rumor continues to link him to a landscape-shifting move to the Bay Area.

However, secondary reports suggest romantic homecoming returns to either the Miami Heat or the Cleveland Cavaliers are not out of the question for the consensus top-two player of all time. The NBA’s official free agency signing moratorium lifts on July 6, which is the earliest date James can formally put pen to paper and reveal the final chapter of his career.

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