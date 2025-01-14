Stephen Curry delivers strong message to Warriors front office about making desperate trades

The Golden State Warriors are navigating a challenging stretch in the NBA season. Despite a strong start without Klay Thompson, the team has struggled to maintain consistency, dropping games they would have easily won in past seasons. Following a surprising loss to the Toronto Raptors, Stephen Curry made his stance clear about making rash trades.

Since Thompson’s departure, the Warriors have tried various solutions, none of which have fully addressed the void left by the sharpshooter, now with the Mavericks.The acquisition of Buddy Hield and Steve Kerr’s strategy of having the team rely more on three-point shooting have not been enough to regain their championship-level dominance.

While the team recently brought in Dennis Schroder, it’s evident the Warriors need another impactful move to stay competitive in the title race. However, Curry firmly believes that any trade should align with the franchise’s long-term vision.

“Desperate trades or desperate moves that deplete the future—there is a responsibility on allowing or keeping the franchise in a good space and good spot when it comes to where we leave this thing when we’re done,” Curry explained to reporters after the loss to the Raptors, via Anthony Slater. “Doesn’t mean that you’re not trying to get better. It doesn’t mean that you’re not active in any type of search”.

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors smiles during the first quarter against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena. (Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

“If you have an opportunity where a trade makes sense or even in the summer free agency makes sense, you want to continue to get better,” he continued. “Nobody wants to be stale or be in a situation where you’re passing up opportunities. But it doesn’t mean that you’re desperate, just flinging assets all around the place just because you want to do something”.

Curry backs Dunleavy’s work as GM

Despite criticism from fans and analysts targeting Warriors General Manager Mike Dunleavy, Curry stood by the executive’s work. “Mike understands we want to win,” Curry said. “We want to be in that position where we’ve always said that you want to be relevant in the championship type of chase”.

“I know Mike is always on the phone trying to figure it out. That’s what a good GM does,” Curry added. “Doesn’t mean there’s a deal at the table, doesn’t mean you’re desperate, doesn’t mean that you’re just flinging assets all the way around and being reckless with it”.

Curry’s focus on the franchise’s future

Curry’s comments underline his commitment to the Warriors’ future. Despite being in the twilight of his career, the NBA’s all-time leader in three-pointers emphasized the importance of patience over short-sighted decisions that could jeopardize the organization’s future.

“If there was a situation that made sense for our team, I’m pretty sure we’d know about it,” Curry said. “That’s how we’ve always operated. That’s the expectation now until February 6th”.