Even though he's not used to coming off the bench, Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors have thrived in the playoffs. Check out what he had to say about it.

The Golden State Warriors jumped to a 3-0 series lead over the Denver Nuggets. Steve Kerr has found the latest version of the 'Death Lineup' and the Dubs are once again looking like championship contenders.

A lot of that has had to do with Jordan Poole's breakout. Following a tough start to his career, the Michigan product has surged as one of the most explosive scorers in the Association over the past month or so.

More impressively, Poole has taken over as the team's starting point guard, at least on paper. That means that Stephen Curry, of all people, has been asked to come off the bench in the first three games of the series.

NBA News: Steph Curry Doesn't Mind Coming Off The Bench

“We got options. Hopefully, I’ve demonstrated at the end of the day that it really doesn’t matter," Curry said. "It’s about who is in the closing lineup. He’s ready to go when his number has been called. Jordan’s been unbelievable this last month and a half in the starting lineup. Klay has found his rhythm. Wig has never come off the bench in his life."

"Obviously, we need Draymond out there… It's a difficult decision," Curry added. "End of the day it's on all of us to make the necessary adjustments and be ready. Whoever starting will play 35 minutes, going to be out there for a big chunk. I don't know what the answer is, everybody has to figure it out. If you’re worried about anything other than winning the game, you’re approaching it wrong. We all have egos, healthy egos.”

Why Is Curry Coming Off The Bench?

This lineup shift isn't expected to be permanent. Curry suffered an injury to close out the season and the Warriors have been ramping up his minutes. He played 21, 22, and 30 minutes in the first three games of the season.

Curry is expected to reclaim his starting spot eventually, as coming off the bench alters his pre-game routine. But it's nice to see that the Dubs have been able to keep the boat afloat even with him subbing in the middle of the first quarter.