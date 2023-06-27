The Warriors‘ commitment to supporting Stephen Curry is evident in their recent transaction. They acquired the experienced point guard Chris Paul from the Washington Wizards, so he is now joining a core of veterans that include Klay Thompson.

Head coach Steve Kerr felt it was necessary to introduce a proven player into the rotation, and as a result, the team has struck a surprising deal that sent Jordan Poole to the Wizards. Not because Paul’s skill set, but because of the rivalry he has with Golden State in past matchups.

This decision was especially unexpected due to the intense rivalry. However, it shows the front office will do everything they can to give Curry, Thompson and maybe Draymond Green a chance to go for another championship.

Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson share their opinions on Chris Paul

The players that hadn’t spoken about the trade were the two most important players of the team. However, both Curry and Thompson talked about the veteran acquisition ahead of the famous golf event called “The Match”.

“The business is crazy. We all know that. If you asked us six months ago if this was something that could happen, the answer probably would’ve been no just based on where we were. Then you get to the summer and are trying to find ways to get better and put yourself in a position to chase another championship. Every team that CP has been on gets better. That’s the most consistent thing about him, and who he is and what he brings to the team. Everybody’s going to talk about the age. It’s on us to put that all together and figure out how all the pieces work. we’re trying to win next year and CP can help us do that”, Curry said to Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

Klay went in the same direction than his friend. “Any time you get to play with a player who is one of the best of your generation it’s an honor. It’s a little weird because we’ve had so many battles in the past with Chris, and he’s led so many teams that nearly knocked us off or did knock us off all the way back in 2014. I think he’s just going to add such a calming presence and leadership component that we need. I know Steph and him have a long history together being both from North Carolina. For me, it’s going to be a smooth transition playing with such a passer and playmaker, I’m just excited”, Thompson added.