Are Stephen Curry, Ja Morant playing today, Oct. 16, in Warriors vs Trail Blazers in 2026 NBA Preseason?

As the 2026–27 NBA season approaches, the Golden State Warriors, led by Stephen Curry, are aiming to fine-tune their chemistry ahead of opening night. Meanwhile, after facing a Portland Trail Blazers squad featuring new arrival Ja Morant to wrap up the preseason, Golden State will turn its focus toward a marquee season opener against the Los Angeles Lakers.
Curry and Morant are both expected to suit up today for their respective clubs’ preseason finale. Fans in attendance will get a marquee preview of two elite point guards taking the floor as both franchises gear up for the upcoming campaign.
While the Warriors had a relatively quiet offseason—a approach Curry himself has commented on—the Trail Blazers are handing the keys to Morant, viewing him as the focal point for a roster blending promising young talent with veteran experience.
Even as contenders like the Minnesota Timberwolves express confidence in their core—with Anthony Edwards recently issuing a bold warning to the rest of the league—both Golden State and Portland are eager to crash the Western Conference playoff picture and prove they can be dangerous threats this season.
Preseason finale.— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) October 16, 2026
🏀 GSW vs. POR
🕖 7:00 pm PT
📺 @NBCSAuthentic
📻 @957thegame
📲 https://t.co/0vjnnp4ykh
🎟️ https://t.co/CHS4EdrTND#DubNation pic.twitter.com/MX758ZY85g
Predicted lineups for Warriors vs. Trail Blazers
With Curry and Morant headlining the action, both head coaches are expected to deploy strong starting units to build rhythm and condition starters before real games begin.
- Golden State Warriors
- PG: Stephen Curry
- SG: Brandin Podziemski
- SF: Jimmy Butler / Moses Moody
- PF: Draymond Green
- C: Quinten Post
- Portland Trail Blazers
- PG: Ja Morant
- SG: Shaedon Sharpe
- SF: Deni Avdija
- PF: Toumani Camara / Jeremy Sochan
- C: Donovan Clingan
With marquee talent scheduled to take the court, both teams will look to close out their exhibition slates on a high note. Tipoff between the Warriors and Trail Blazers is set for 10:00 p.m. ET tonight at Chase Center.
Key takeaways
- Stephen Curry and Ja Morant are expected to suit up for today’s preseason finale.
- The Portland Trail Blazers acquired Ja Morant as their focal point this offseason.
- Tipoff between Golden State and Portland is set for 10:00 p.m. ET tonight.