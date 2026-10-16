Are Stephen Curry, Ja Morant playing today, Oct. 16, in Warriors vs Trail Blazers in 2026 NBA Preseason?

The Golden State Warriors and Portland Trail Blazers are gearing up for their season opener, but the buzz leading into tonight's action hinges on two marquee stars: Stephen Curry and Ja Morant.

As the 2026–27 NBA season approaches, the Golden State Warriors, led by Stephen Curry, are aiming to fine-tune their chemistry ahead of opening night. Meanwhile, after facing a Portland Trail Blazers squad featuring new arrival Ja Morant to wrap up the preseason, Golden State will turn its focus toward a marquee season opener against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Curry and Morant are both expected to suit up today for their respective clubs’ preseason finale. Fans in attendance will get a marquee preview of two elite point guards taking the floor as both franchises gear up for the upcoming campaign.

While the Warriors had a relatively quiet offseason—a approach Curry himself has commented on—the Trail Blazers are handing the keys to Morant, viewing him as the focal point for a roster blending promising young talent with veteran experience.

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Even as contenders like the Minnesota Timberwolves express confidence in their core—with Anthony Edwards recently issuing a bold warning to the rest of the league—both Golden State and Portland are eager to crash the Western Conference playoff picture and prove they can be dangerous threats this season.

Predicted lineups for Warriors vs. Trail Blazers

With Curry and Morant headlining the action, both head coaches are expected to deploy strong starting units to build rhythm and condition starters before real games begin.

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Golden State Warriors PG: Stephen Curry SG: Brandin Podziemski SF: Jimmy Butler / Moses Moody PF: Draymond Green C: Quinten Post

Portland Trail Blazers PG: Ja Morant SG: Shaedon Sharpe SF: Deni Avdija PF: Toumani Camara / Jeremy Sochan C: Donovan Clingan



With marquee talent scheduled to take the court, both teams will look to close out their exhibition slates on a high note. Tipoff between the Warriors and Trail Blazers is set for 10:00 p.m. ET tonight at Chase Center.

Key takeaways

Stephen Curry and Ja Morant are expected to suit up for today’s preseason finale.

are expected to suit up for today’s preseason finale. The Portland Trail Blazers acquired Ja Morant as their focal point this offseason.

as their focal point this offseason. Tipoff between Golden State and Portland is set for 10:00 p.m. ET tonight.