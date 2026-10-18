Steve Kerr delivers hopeful injury update on Warriors’ Stephen Curry ahead of season opener

The Golden State Warriors are preparing for the start of the 2026 NBA season just days away, and fans nearly wrote off the year after reports and videos surfaced showing Stephen Curry leaving Sunday’s practice with an injury. However, Steve Kerr quickly calmed those concerns.

Kerr spoke to the media following practice and clarified that Curry’s injury is to his right ankle, noting that Curry stated he is doing fine. It was an immediate update that brought encouraging signs.

The initial concern stems from Curry’s recent injury history, as he was available for just half of the 2025-26 campaign due to ankle, quadricep, and knee injuries. Furthermore, according to ESPN’s Anthony Slater, a team source reiterated that the issue is not serious.

Advertisement

How Curry enters the upcoming season

Curry, 38, is heading into his 18th season with the Warriors on an expiring $62 million contract. Injuries have become a constant over recent years, including an issue Curry described as “runner’s knee,” which sidelined him for two months between February and April.

Stephen Curry of Golden State Warriors dribbling the ball.

Last season, when available, Curry averaged 26.6 points while shooting 46.8% from the field and 39.3% from the 3-point range. He also posted 3.6 rebounds, 4.7 assists, and 1.1 steals per contest, averaging 30.9 minutes across his 43 appearances.

Advertisement

Curry’s absence had a major impact on the team’s success, particularly during stretches when he was sidelined while Jimmy Butler was also out of action due to a knee injury.

The Warriors registered a 13-26 record without Curry in the lineup, compared to 24-19 when he was on the floor. Curry ultimately returned in time for last spring’s play-in tournament, but he could not guide the team to a victory against the Phoenix Suns.

Who would step up in place of Curry?

With Butler still recovering from surgery undergone in January to repair a torn right ACL, having Curry in the lineup will be vital for the Warriors’ hopes of remaining in the NBA postseason hunt.

Advertisement

In the event that Curry requires time off, or if an issue arises at any point during the season, Draymond Green could be tasked with increasing his offensive production as Brandin Podziemski and De’Anthony Melton see more playing time in the backcourt.

Key takeaways