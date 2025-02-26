During every NBA transfer window, trade rumors swirl as reporters and fans speculate about player moves. While Luka Doncic’s trade to the Lakers and Jimmy Butler’s arrival at the Golden State Warriors made headlines, one rumor generated significant buzz across the league: Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant potentially returning to the Warriors.

After a highly successful stint in Golden State, including an NBA title, Durant moved to Phoenix to continue his career. With his decision already made, the player is giving his all to ensure a fitting end to his career, as he already envisions how he wants it to conclude.

Durant quickly shut down the rumors about his trade, stating that roster decisions were the responsibility of the team’s front office. Now, nearly a month after the trade deadline, the two-time NBA champion opened up about his retirement plans during an appearance on The Draymond Green Show alongside the Warriors forward.

“I want my career to end on my terms, that’s the only thing. I’m worried about that.,” Durant said when discussing his future and how he wants that to be. “That’s all that matter because I see a lot of dudes that don’t get that opportunity, so I want to keep putting in that work to make that choice on my own.”

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr talks with Kevin Durant during a game against the Phoenix Suns on October 30, 2016.

Durant reflects on the final chapter of his NBA career

As Durant addressed his future in the league, he also shared his thoughts on how he envisions the final chapter of his career. “It’s hard to say right now. Obviously, I can’t predict the future, but like I said, I just want to be healthy and make that choice on my own,” Durant said.

He continued: “I want to keep building with the young players in the league. I want to be respected as someone who can give back to the next generation while still competing at a high level alongside them.”

Durant on the next generation of NBA stars

Throughout his career, Durant has reached numerous milestones, the latest being his entry into the 30,000-point club. Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant recognized the achievement by presenting Durant with the game ball, a gesture that resonated deeply with the Suns forward.

“It was a special moment. We were playing against that team with Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Desmond Bane, I’ve got a lot of respect for those young guys because they always compete hard,“ Durant said.

Durant added: “And they showed me respect too. For Ja to hand me the ball, someone I’ve been following since his days at Murray State, it was really sweet. We’ve built a little relationship as he’s come up in the league, so it meant a lot.”