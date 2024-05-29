With Chris Paul's future with the Golden State Warriors still up in the air, it seems like an Eastern Conference team could join the Los Angeles Lakers in their pursuit of his services.

Recently, a report revealed that the Los Angeles Lakers were interested in Chris Paul. The Golden State Warriors still haven’t picked up his option for next NBA season, and even if they do, they might only do it to trade him.

The San Antonio Spurs were also reportedly in play for the veteran point guard. He’s not getting any younger and has a history of injuries, but he’d still be a major upgrade for multiple teams.

That’s why ESPN insider Chris Herring believes the Chicago Bulls should also look to make a run at him, especially considering everything that has gone down with Lonzo Ball.

The Bulls Should Make A Run At Chris Paul

“Even if Ball is able to come back now that he’s had a meniscus transplant, Chicago is going to need a table setter, either to serve as a starter as Ball eases into things or to relieve him and play decent minutes,” Herring said. “And who better to do that than Paul, who, even as he nears the age of 40, is still a solid offensive player.”

Chris Paul

Of course, given his age, he would be nothing more than a stopgap for the Bulls, a team that has refused to embrace a full-scale rebuild until now. Still, they might have several questions to answer regarding their roster:

“He wouldn’t be a long-term answer for the Bulls, who have a ton of questions to answer about their roster at large. (Among them: Will 34-year-old free agent DeMar DeRozan be brought back this summer? How about 22-year-old restricted free agent Patrick Williams? And what about the trade chatter with Zach LaVine?) But giving them stability at guard will be a plus for a team that abruptly learned just how much good point guard play matters. Having Paul would make them better, whether it’s as a starter or off the bench,” Herring added.

The fact of the matter is that the Bulls aren’t good enough to compete at the highest level right now. But if they continue to refuse to tank or go all-in with top-notch free agents, landing Paul might be just what they need to make the playoffs again, which seems to be their yearly goal.