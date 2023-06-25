Naz Reid has been one of the most consistent players for the Timberwolves in the last few years. Minnesota are trying to become a dominant force in the Western Conference with names such as Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards or Rudy Gobert.

Last season, Reid was very solid at center averaging almost 12 points and 5 rebounds per game. However, a wrist injury left him out during the final weeks of the schedule and the playoffs. Though Minnesota surpassed the play-in tournament, the Denver Nuggets eliminated them easily in the first round.

In the last few weeks, there has been a lot of uncertainty about Reid’s future with the team as he could become a huge free agent in the NBA. The Timberwolves have made a final decision.

Naz Reid gets contract extension with the Minnesota Timberwolves

Naz Reid will stay with the Timberwolves as he’ll sign a three-year, $42 million contract. It’s a massive move for Minnesota considering the center has been extraordinary with his minutes from the bench.

Even if a shocking event happens, like a trade for Karl-Anthony Towns, Reid’s presence might give the franchise some margin if they want to go in that direction.

The prospect from LSU is only 24-years and, before the injury, his scoring efficiency in the second half of the 2022-2023 season was almost at the same level as those of stars like Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic.