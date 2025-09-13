Timberwolves star Rudy Gobert gets brutally honest on always battling against Nikola Jokic

Since Chris Finch took the helm, the Minnesota Timberwolves have risen as a promising force in the Western Conference. While they have not yet clinched a championship, the Wolves have consistently held their ground against formidable rivals like the Denver Nuggets, emerging victorious in their last four matchups. Despite this success, Rudy Gobert provided fascinating insights into the challenge of facing Nikola Jokic, offering some striking comments.

“When I wake up and I get to play Jokic, I am always grateful that I get to try to stop one of the best players in the world… The way his brain works, the way he is able to adapt to situations, and most of the time make the right play, and doing it while tired, doing it while playing a lot of minutes. I think that’s what makes him unique.” Rudy Gobert said, via The Young Man & The Three podcast.

Nikola Jokic stands out as one of the most dominant forces in today’s NBA, etching his name among the greats. The Denver Nuggets star showcases a blend of physical prowess and technical skill akin to legends like Shaquille O’Neal and Bill Russell. His remarkable talent marks him as a once-in-a-generation player, solidifying his status as one of the most complete players in the league history.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Although Jokic is not the most athletic center in NBA history, the Serbian star dazzled in the 2024-25 season with his remarkable all-around play. In 70 games, he averaged a triple-double average, with 29.7 points, 12.7 rebounds, and 10.2 assists. Even with challenges like the firing of head coach Michael Malone and a lack of bench depth, Nikola led the Denver Nuggets to the Western Conference semifinals, underscoring his crucial impact on the team’s success.

Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets looks on during the second quarter of an NBA game.

Advertisement

Denver Nuggets go all-in to secure Nikola Jokic and build a championship team

After a disappointing finish in the championship race, the Denver Nuggets are shaking up their roster with strategic additions. They have bolstered their lineup by bringing in Jonas Valanciunas, Cam Johnson, Tim Hardaway Jr., Tamar Bates, and Spencer Jones to support Nikola Jokic. These changes not only enhance head coach David Adelman’s starting five but also deepen the bench, elevating the team’s competitiveness and positioning them as strong contenders in the league.

Advertisement

see also Former NBA player names the franchise most likely to challenge Thunder for the championship

This roster revamp is driven by more than just a title chase; it’s also a bid to inspire and secure Nikola Jokic’s future with the team. Jokic’s contract, as reported by Spotrac, runs through 2028. By maximizing their star player’s prime years and showcasing a commitment to championship aspirations.