Minnesota Timberwolves and Los Angeles Lakers face each other on Friday, at Target Center for the 2021/22 NBA regular season. Check out the game preview, information, predictions, odds and how to watch it live in the US.

Minnesota Timberwolves will clash off with Los Angeles Lakers at Target Center in Minneapolis on Friday, December 17, 2021, at 10:00 PM (ET) in the regular 2021/22 NBA Season. Here, you will find everything you want to know about this NBA game, such as predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch the game. If you want to watch it live in the US, tune in to fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming).

This will be their jubilee 120th regular-season game. There are no surprises here as the Los Angeles Lakers are the firm favorites in head-to-head clashes, claiming a win in 82 direct duels to this day, while the Minnesota Timberwolves have celebrated a triumph in 37 matches so far.

Their last meeting took place on November 12, 2021, and it ended in a 107-83 win for the Timberwolves away in the 2021/22 NBA season. It promises to be an exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2021-2022 NBA season.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Los Angeles Lakers: Match Information

Date: Friday, December 17, 2021

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: Target Center, Minneapolis

Live Stream: fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming)

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Los Angeles Lakers: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Los Angeles Lakers: Storylines

Minnesota Timberwolves have been in a bad form recently in the NBA season. In the last five fixtures, they have won two times and lost three games (WWLLL). Meanwhile, unlike their opponents, the Los Angeles Lakers have been doing better, winning four times in their last five games. In addition, they have suffered one loss (WWWLW).

The Lakers currently sit in sixth place on the Western Conference table with a win percentage of 0.552. While the Timberwolves are placed three positions below them, in ninth place of the Western Conference table with a win percentage of 0.464.

These opponents have a long history of previous encounters, as their first one dates back to December 20, 1989, and it ended in a 106-97 win for the Los Angeles side.

How To Watch Or Live Stream Free Minnesota Timberwolves vs Los Angeles Lakers in the U.S.

The 2021/22 NBA regular-season game between Minnesota Timberwolves and Los Angeles Lakers, to be played on Friday, at the Target Center in Minneapolis, will be broadcast on fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming), as well as ESPN in the United States.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Los Angeles Lakers: Predictions And Odds

The bookmakers are yet to reveal the odds of the Minnesota Timberwolves vs Los Angeles Lakers matchup. However, judging by the Lakers; recent form and position on the table, we can expect them to win on the road.

* Odds via FanDuel