Toronto Raptors will receive the Philadelphia 76ers in their stadium in what will be the 3rd game of the first round of these 2022 Playoffs. Find out everything you want to know about this 2022 NBA Playoff game, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch it in the US.

The first round series of these 2022 Playoffs between the 4th and the 5th now moves to Canada, where this Wednesday, April 20, the game between Toronto Raptors and Philadelphia 76ers will take place. Check out everything you need to know about this NBA Playoff game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The first two games have been very tough for the Toronto Raptors. Not only because both were losses, but because the 76ers were far superior and practically left the Raptors without a chance, who now have to come back from 0-2 in the series. Of course, the Canadian franchise is hoping to start reversing this at home.

For the Philadelphia 76ers, the best thing they can do to win this series is to keep playing the way they've been. In a series that was expected to be close, they had two very early games going for them. The 2-0 gives them a lot of peace of mind, and if they win Game 3, their place in the Conference semifinals would be almost assured (in history, it has never happened that a team reversed a 0-3, although obviously there can always be a first time).

Toronto Raptors vs Philadelphia 76ers: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, April 20, 2022

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Canada

Toronto Raptors vs Philadelphia 76ers: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Toronto Raptors vs Philadelphia 76ers: Storylines

This superiority shown by the Philadelphia 76ers in these two games is very striking, considering that in the regular season the Toronto Raptors have won three of the four games played between them.

However, in these Games 1 and 2 the 76ers had two excellent performances, and it will be interesting to see if they can maintain that great level outside of Philadelphia. On the Raptors side, they know how difficult it is to lift a 0-3 (in fact, as it was said before, no one in history did it) and hence the importance of obtaining the victory in this Game 3.

This Playoff game between the Toronto Raptors and Philadelphia 76ers to be played this Wednesday, April 20, at the Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Canada; will be broadcast in the United States. Other options: NBA TV.

Toronto Raptors vs Philadelphia 76ers: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this game. These are the odds according to BetMGM: Philadelphia 76ers are the favorites to take the victory with 1.78 odds, while 2.05 odds will be for the Toronto Raptors victory.

BetMGM Toronto Raptors 2.05 Philadelphia 76ers 1.78

*Odds via BetMGM