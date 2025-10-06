Are Kevin Durant and Trae Young playing in Rockets vs Hawks NBA preseason game?

The Houston Rockets face the Atlanta Hawks in the NBA preseason, in what promises to be one of the most intriguing matchups of the week. Both teams have made key offseason additions, including Houston’s headline move to bring in Kevin Durant. Meanwhile, Atlanta continues to build around its star guard Trae Young. With both stars drawing attention, one question remains: will Durant and Young play tonight?

This marks Durant’s fifth franchise in his 19th NBA season, following stints with the Seattle SuperSonics / Oklahoma City Thunder, Golden State Warriors, Brooklyn Nets, and Phoenix Suns. The perennial All-Star joined the Rockets during the offseason in a blockbuster seven-team trade, ending his two-year run with Phoenix.

While Durant has yet to take the floor with his new teammates in an official game, the former MVP has already begun adapting to Houston’s system. Reports from camp indicate that he has seamlessly fit into the Rockets’ locker room, embracing the team’s culture and mentoring the younger core.

On the other hand, tonight’s preseason opener offers the first look at a revamped Hawks roster that underwent significant changes this summer. Led by new general manager Onsi Saleh, Atlanta strengthened its frontcourt by trading for Kristaps Porzingis and drafting promising forward Asa Newell. The Hawks also made bold moves early in free agency to deepen their bench and add shooting depth.

Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks.

Will Kevin Durant play for the Rockets vs Hawks?

Head coach Ime Udoka recently confirmed that Kevin Durant will be available for all four preseason tune-up games ahead of the regular season. That means the two-time NBA champion is expected to make his highly anticipated Rockets debut on Monday night.

Durant is projected to fit seamlessly into Houston’s system. His scoring versatility, leadership, and defensive presence make him one of the easiest superstars to integrate into any team, capable of instantly elevating the Rockets’ standards and expectations.

Will Trae Young play for the Hawks vs Rockets?

All signs point to Trae Young being available tonight, as he does not appear on the injury report and there have been no indications of rest. This preseason matchup could be the perfect opportunity for Atlanta to test its new lineup alongside its franchise point guard.

However, it remains unclear how many minutes the Hawks’ core rotation players will see in this early tune-up. As with most preseason games, rotations will likely be fluid, with coaches prioritizing chemistry and rhythm over results.

