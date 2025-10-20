Warriors’ Draymond Green knows exactly who to trust to carry on the legacy in the franchise

One of the prospects grabbing the most attention with the Golden State Warriors this season is Brandin Podziemski. Draymond Green has taken note of his commitment and believes he could become a key piece for the franchise’s future. The question naturally arises: can Podziemski carry the torch once Stephen Curry and Green retire?

Podziemski has worked himself into a player many see as the bridge to the Warriors’ next era. It’s a role he actively strives for, as he told Nick Fridell of The Athletic. Green, a future Hall of Famer, believes Podziemski has the potential but also understands the weight of that responsibility.

After practice on Sunday morning, a reporter asked Green about Podziemski’s desire to become the next leader of the Warriors. Green emphasized he values Podziemski’s confidence and the respect he shows toward veteran players.

“To hear BP say that, it’s exciting,” Green said. “But as a leader, you also understand what that comes with. With him, I say, ‘Be careful.’ Don’t tell people too much, because the more you tell them, the more they use it against you. You can see the trajectory and where it’s going, and we all believe he’s going to be one of the guys who takes the torch—but be careful.”

What the young Warriors offer

Green explained that the young players on the Warriors aren’t “crushed” by media scrutiny whenever mistakes happen. That responsibility falls to the veterans, who carry the leadership load. Green described this as a “heavy weight” that Podziemski doesn’t need to bear just yet, as it increases expectations before he has the opportunity to fully meet them.

“I don’t want him to jump the gun and allow people to use it against him,” Green said. “If they try to speed up your clock and you don’t have the opportunity to reach those expectations, it’s an unfair shot.”

Podziemski’s message

Podziemski spoke with Nick Fridell and made it clear he wants to remain with the franchise and become a cornerstone player. “When they leave this thing, they have to leave it with somebody,” Podziemski said. “How can I earn their trust? So [owners] Joe [Lacob] and [GM] Mike [Dunleavy] can say, ‘We want to leave it with him. He’s going to continue what we’re leaving.’ I think about that all the time, and I position myself to earn that. There’s more to it than just skill.”

In two NBA seasons with the Warriors, the 22-year-old combo guard has averaged 10.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 3.6 assists in 138 regular-season games. He earned a First Team All-Rookie selection and was part of Team USA’s Select Team in 2024.

