Jimmy Butler sought to leave the Miami Heat in pursuit of a new challenge and an opportunity to further showcase his talent. However, his departure turned into a saga, as Miami initially resisted moving on from their star forward. The situation was finally resolved when the Golden State Warriors stepped in, securing Butler to play alongside Stephen Curry and Draymond Green. During his introduction with the Warriors, Butler revealed that he will wear the No. 10 jersey as a tribute to two great soccer players.

The official NBA X account, formerly Twitter, published a video of Jimmy Butler where he is asked why he decided to wear the number 10 and mentioned three of his friends: Marqueese Grayson, Neymar Jr and Paul Pogba making it clear that it is a clear tribute to them. This transition represents a new chapter for Butler, as he moves on from the No. 22 he wore in Miami. Now with the Warriors, he is determined to forge his legacy in Golden State, just as he did with the Heat.

The relationship between Neymar Jr and Jimmy Butler has been well known worldwide as even Butler stated in January 2024 that Neymar is a great father and that he admires him. Even the Warriors’ newest star acknowledged Neymar Jr.’s skills on the court, offering high praise for the Brazilian.

“He’s [obviously] a great footballer. He’s actually pretty good at basketball, too. Actually, now that I think about it, that little m…….r is good at almost everything,” stated Butler as reported by The Guardian.

Neymar and Paul Pogba are seen in attendance during Game Four of the 2023 NBA Finals between the Denver Nuggets and the Miami Heat at Kaseya Center on June 09, 2023 in Miami, Florida.

Neymar Jr. has undeniably left his mark not just on soccer but on the global sports scene, earning the admiration of elite athletes like LeBron James and Lewis Hamilton. Since making his debut for the Brazilian national team at just 18 years old, he has become the squad’s cornerstone, leading the way as its most influential player of the past decade.

Neymar determined to regain top form after setbacks – Can he make a comeback?

Despite battling serious injuries, Neymar is determined to rediscover his passion for the game and return to peak form. To achieve this, he has rejoined Santos FC in the Brazilian league, signing a six-month contract, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Neymar’s arrival to Santos FC could provide him with the playing time needed to regain consistency and potentially reopen doors in European soccer. Neymar has been vocal about his ultimate goal, winning the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and to do so, he must regain full fitness and regular match action.

One of Neymar’s biggest challenges will be restoring his physical condition, as severe ankle injuries and ACL + meniscus tears have inevitably altered aspects of his game. Once known for his explosive speed and flair on the wing, he has transitioned into a more central attacking role, where his vision, creativity, passing, dribbling, and finishing remain elite.

The Brazilian star is now a more mature and complete player, but his ability to maintain his physical level will be key. If he does, he will undoubtedly lead the Brazilian national team alongside rising stars Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo Goes.