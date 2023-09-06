Damian Lillard’s situation has been the biggest talking point in the NBA for the past couple of months, as the multi-time All-Star is still adamant about leaving the Portland Trail Blazers.

Lillard is looking forward to being traded to the Miami Heat. However, Blazers GM Joe Cronin has made it loud and clear that he has no intention whatsoever to grant him his wish.

With that in mind, Golden State Warriors star Andre Iguodala shared his thoughts on the matter, advocating for Lillard to get traded after all he’s done for the organization.

Andre Iguodala Supports Damian Lillard

“Steve Kerr and I have been in conversations about this as well, obviously, I don’t wanna throw Steve under the bus, but I agree with Steve,” Iguodala said. “Dame Lillard is one of the top players in the NBA, and he wants to win.”

“And if his organization isn’t putting him in a position to win, then why should he have to suffer?” he asked. “On one side, you can’t be upset at an athlete for wanting to be traded, but then on the other side when he’s not winning because the team isn’t set up to win, you can’t criticize him.”

At the end of the day, Lillard is under contract, so he doesn’t have a say in this. The Blazers need to do what’s best for them as an organization. Still, it feels like they should do right by him.