Is Jonathan Kuminga playing today, Oct 24, for the Warriors vs Blazers in the NBA regular season?

The Golden State Warriors are looking to maintain their perfect start to the NBA regular season after winning their first two games, and the availability of young forward Jonathan Kuminga is highly favorable for the matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers.

According to the NBA’s latest injury report, Kuminga is listed as probable despite dealing with inflammation in his right ankle, an issue he sustained during the recent game against the Denver Nuggets.

This season is a crucial proving ground for Kuminga, particularly following contract disputes during the offseason. Coach Steve Kerr appears to be rewarding his effort with significant playing time, logging 33 and 36 minutes, respectively, in the first two contests.

The 22-year-old forward has capitalized on his court time, delivering strong performances in both contests. In the season opener against the Lakers, he nearly notched a double-double, logging 17 points, alongside nine rebounds and six assists. Following that up in the victory over the Nuggets, Kuminga tallied 14 points, five rebounds, and three assists.

Jonathan Kuminga and Luka Doncic during NBA opening night. (Getty Images)

Warriors’ injury report

While Kuminga is expected to play, the Warriors will be without Al Horford (left toe), who has been ruled out. He joins De’Anthony Melton (surgery) and Alex Toohey (left knee) on the sidelines.

The team will, however, get a boost as guard Moses Moody is set to make his season debut. Moody missed the first two games due to a minor left calf strain suffered in training camp, but he has been removed from the injury report and ESPN’s Anthony Slater reported that the 23-year-old is ready to take the floor against the Blazers.