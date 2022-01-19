Golden State Warriors and Indiana Pacers face each other on Thursday at Chase Center for the 2021/22 NBA regular season. Check out how to watch or live stream the game free in the US, the preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Golden State Warriors vs Indiana Pacers: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free 2021/22 NBA Season in the US

Golden State Warriors will square off with Indiana Pacers at Chase Center in San Francisco on Thursday, January 20, 2022, at 10:00 PM (ET) in the regular 2021/22 NBA Season. Here, you will find everything you want to know about this NBA game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream the game free. If you want to watch it live in the US, tune in to fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming).

This will be their 96th regular-season game. There are no surprises here as the Indiana Pacers are the favorites in head-to-head clashes, claiming a win in 49 direct duels to this day, while the Golden State Warriors have celebrated a triumph in 46 matches so far.

Their last meeting took place on December 13, 2021, and it ended in a 102-100 win for the Warriors away in the 2021/22 NBA season. It promises to be an exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2021-2022 NBA season.

Golden State Warriors vs Indiana Pacers: Match Information

Date: Thursday, January 20, 2022

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: Chase Center, San Francisco

Live Stream: fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming)

Golden State Warriors vs Indiana Pacers: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Golden State Warriors vs Indiana Pacers: Storylines

Golden State Warriors have been in bad form recently in the NBA season. In the last five fixtures, they have won two times and lost three games (LLWLW). Meanwhile, unlike their opponents, the Indiana Pacers have been doing slightly worse, winning only once in their last five games (WLLLL).

The Pacers currently sit in 13th place on the Eastern Conference table with a win percentage of 0.341. While the Warriors are placed in second place on the Western Conference table with a win percentage of 0.727. These opponents have a long history of previous encounters, as their first one dates back to November 13, 1976, and it ended in a 120-112 win for the Warriors.

How To Watch Or Live Stream Free Golden State Warriors vs Indiana Pacers in the U.S.

The 2021/22 NBA regular-season game between Golden State Warriors and Indiana Pacers, to be played on Thursday, at the Chase Center, will be broadcast on fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming), as well as on TNT in the United States.

Golden State Warriors vs Indiana Pacers: Predictions And Odds

The bookmakers are yet to reveal the odds of the Golden State Warriors vs Indiana Pacers matchup. However, judging by the Warriors' recent form and position on the table, we can expect them to win at home.

* Odds via FanDuel