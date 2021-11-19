Washington Wizards play against Miami Heat for a Eastern Conference game in the 2021-22 NBA Regular Season. Full details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US.

Washington Wizards and Miami Heat are ready to play in a Eastern Conference game in the 2021 NBA Regular Season. This game will take place at Capital One Arena in Washington on November 20, 2021 at 7:00 PM (ET). Defense war. Here is all the detailed information about this NBA game including date, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this game in the US.

The Wizards lost their most recent game to the Miami Heat 97-112 in the first game of a double round against the Heat on the road. But before that loss the Wizards also lost to the Hornets 87-97 on the road, that loss was the end of a five-game winning streak for the Wizards.

Miami Heat are dominating the Eastern Conference again thanks to winning the last four games after a bad week. One of the Heat's most recent victories, aside from winning against the Wizards, was against the Pelicans 113-98 at home.

Date: Saturday, November 20, 2021.

Time: 7:00 PM (ET)

Location: Capital One Arena, Washington, District of Columbia.

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

Washington Wizards vs Miami Heat: Storylines

The Wizars are playing a double-double round against the Miami Heat and the Charlotte Hornets, and the first games were back-to-back losses. But before those disappointing losses, they had won five games against the Memphis Grizzlies 115-87, Milwaukee Bucks 101-94, Cavaliers 97-94, Orlando Magic 104-92 and the Pelicans 105-100. Three of those wins were at home where the Wizards have a positive record with 6 wins and a single loss against the Raptors 100-109 on November 3. The Wizards are scoring an average of 106.2 points per game, but the defense is better, they are allowing only 103.6 points per game.

Miami Heat were suffering between November 4 and 11, during those days the team barely won one game, and lost four against the Celtics, Nuggets, Lakers and Clippers. That bad streak took away the first conference spot from the Miami Heat, but after the most recent loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, they won four consecutive games against the Utah Jazz, Thunder, Pelicans and the most recent against the Wizards. Miami Heat are scoring an average of 110.4 points per game as the seventh best offense of the 2021-22 NBA season.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Washington Wizards vs Miami Heat in the U.S.

This game of the Eastern Conference in the NBA Regular Season will be available in multiple channels, and will be broadcast in the United States by NBCSports DC, NBA League Pass. To watch the game you can use your TV or download an app on your smartphone.

Washington Wizards vs Miami Heat: Predictions And Odds

Washington Wizards are underdogs at home, they know that the visitors have two things going for them, one is offense and the other is defense. Miami Heat are favorites with the second best defense of the season. The best pick for this NBA game is: Miami Heats (spread TBA).



