San Antonio Spurs’ NBA Finals history and record

The San Antonio Spurs have built one of the NBA’s richest Finals legacies. From Tim Duncan to a new era, their championship history is filled with unforgettable moments and remarkable success.

The San Antonio Spurs are one of the most successful franchises in NBA history, boasting five championships and a long tradition of excellence on basketball’s biggest stage. They are a model of consistency and postseason success.

They reached the NBA Finals seven times between 1999 and 2026, winning five championships under legendary head coach Gregg Popovich and with stars such as Tim Duncan, Tony Parker, Manu Ginobili and Kawhi Leonard.

Now, with Victor Wembanyama leading a new generation, the Spurs have returned to the NBA Finals in pursuit of another championship. In 2026, guided by head coach Mitch Johnson, they faced the New York Knicks.

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How many NBA Finals have the San Antonio Spurs played in?

The San Antonio Spurs have played in six NBA Finals throughout their history. The franchise established itself as one of the league’s most consistent contenders, reaching the championship stage across multiple eras of dominance under head coaches Gregg Popovich and Larry Brown.

Victor Wembanyama looks on in Game Five of the NBA Western Conference Finals in 2026 (Source: Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Their Finals appearances spanned more than 15 years of sustained success. During this period, the Spurs became a model franchise built on continuity, elite defense, and a core of stars that evolved across generations.

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The new generation of the iconic team, led by French center Victor Wembanyama, will return to the biggest stage, as they have reached their seventh NBA Finals in 2026. On June 3, they will face the NY Knicks in Game 1.

When did the Spurs win their first NBA Championship?

The Spurs won their first NBA Championship in 1999. Led by Tim Duncan and David Robinson, San Antonio defeated the New York Knicks in the NBA Finals, marking the beginning of a new era for the franchise and the first title.

That 1999 championship was especially significant because it came during a lockout-shortened season, and it immediately established them as a rising power in the league. From that moment on, San Antonio became a perennial Finals contender throughout the 2000s and early 2010s.

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What years did the Spurs reach the NBA Finals?

The San Antonio Spurs reached the NBA Finals in seven different seasons, spanning more than a decade of dominance in the league. Their appearances reflect two distinct championship eras built under Gregg Popovich.

Spurs NBA Finals appearances

1999 – vs. New York Knicks

2003 – vs. New Jersey Nets

2005 – vs. Detroit Pistons

2007 – vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

2013 – vs. Miami Heat

2014 – vs. Miami Heat

2026 – vs. New York Knicks

How many championships have the Spurs won?

The San Antonio Spurs have won five NBA championships. Those titles came in:

1999

2003

2005

2007

2014

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All five championships were won under the leadership of Gregg Popovich, making the Spurs one of the most successful franchises of the modern NBA era. The titles were spread across three different decades.

What is the Spurs’ win-loss record in NBA Finals series?

The San Antonio Spurs have a 5–1 record in NBA Finals series. The franchise has only lost once in its entire championship history, making it one of the most efficient winners in NBA Finals play among all NBA dynasties.

Patty Mills, Tony Parker and Tim Duncan celebrate in Game Two of the Western Conference Finals during the 2014 NBA Playoffs (Source: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

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San Antonio’s lone defeat came in 2013 against the Miami Heat in a seven-game series that featured LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh. Every other Finals appearance resulted in a championship.

Across six Finals appearances, they built a dominant postseason identity driven by elite defense, ball movement, and roster continuity. Their 5–1 Finals record places them among the most successful modern-era franchises.

Which players led the Spurs’ NBA Finals success?

The San Antonio Spurs’ NBA Finals success was led by Tim Duncan, Tony Parker, Manu Ginobili, David Robinson and Kawhi Leonard across different championship eras. These five players formed the backbone of a dynasty.

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Tony Parker provided speed and scoring from the point guard position, earning Finals MVP in 2007 after dominating the Cleveland Cavaliers. Manu Ginobili added creativity, clutch scoring, and energy off the bench.

Kawhi Leonard represented the transition into a new era, emerging as a two-way star in 2014 and winning Finals MVP against the Miami Heat. His performance symbolized the Spurs’ ability to evolve while remaining championship contenders.

Tim Duncan : centerpiece of all five titles and three-time Finals MVP (1999, 2003, 2005)

: centerpiece of all five titles and three-time Finals MVP (1999, 2003, 2005) David Robinson : key veteran leader in the 1999 championship run

: key veteran leader in the 1999 championship run Tony Parker : Finals MVP in 2007 after dominating the Cleveland Cavaliers

: Finals MVP in 2007 after dominating the Cleveland Cavaliers Manu Ginobili : crucial sixth-man impact, especially in clutch playoff moments

: crucial sixth-man impact, especially in clutch playoff moments Kawhi Leonard: Finals MVP in 2014 after leading the Spurs past the Miami Heat

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How did Tim Duncan shape the Spurs’ championship era?

Tim Duncan shaped the San Antonio Spurs’ championship era by becoming the franchise’s foundation, leader and most consistent force across all five NBA titles.

Drafted first overall in 1997, he immediately transformed the Spurs into a title contender, forming the legendary “Twin Towers” duo with David Robinson that delivered the 1999 NBA championship. His impact went beyond scoring.

His elite defense, rebounding and decision-making allowed the Spurs to build a system around ball movement, discipline and efficiency. This style became the foundation of Gregg Popovich’s championship blueprint.

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What role did Gregg Popovich play in the Spurs’ Finals success?

Gregg Popovich played the role of architect, head coach and long-term system builder behind all five San Antonio Spurs NBA championships. He is one of only a few coaches in NBA history with five championships.

Tony Parker speaks with hTony Parker speaks with head coach Gregg Popovich during Game Three of the 2014 NBA Finals (Source: Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

His biggest impact was establishing a team-first philosophy built on discipline, ball movement and defensive structure, which became the identity of the Spurs during their dynasty years. This system allowed them to remain competitive.

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He also played a crucial role in player development and adaptation, maximizing the potential of undervalued talent such as Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili, while helping Tim Duncan evolve into one of the greatest forwards.

Beyond tactics, he built a culture of accountability and collective success, where individual accolades were secondary to team performance. This approach created one of the most stable dynasties in modern sports.