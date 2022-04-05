Throughout their history, the Los Angeles Lakers have set the standard for excellence and a winning culture, not only in the NBA but in all sports. From their days in Minneapolis to the present, they've had nothing but great players donning their jerseys.
Jerry West, Elgin Baylor, Wilt Chamberlain, Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Shaquille O'Neal, Kobe Bryant, and now LeBron James are just some of the legends that have led them to the top of the basketball world.
But even though they're the winningest franchise in NBA history, they've also had their fair share of struggles. Here, we let you know about the few times they failed to even reach the playoffs.
When Was The Last Time That The Lakers Didn't Make The NBA Playoffs?
The Los Angeles Lakers last failed to make the playoffs in the 2018-19 season. They finished the year with a 37-45 record (.451 winning percentage) and finished 10th in the Western Conference and 4th in their division.
How Many Times Have The Lakers Missed The Playoffs?
The Los Angeles Lakers have won 17 NBA championships in 32 trips to the NBA Finals. In contrast, they've missed the playoffs in just 12 out of 74 seasons. Notably, they had only missed the playoffs five times before a six-season streak between 2013 and 2019.
Los Angeles Lakers Record Per Season
|Season
|Record
|Outcome
|1948-49
|44-16
|Won NBA Finals*
|1949-50
|51-17
|Won NBA Finals*
|1950-51
|44-24
|Lost In W. Div. Finals
|1951-52
|40-26
|Won NBA Finals*
|1952-53
|48-22
|Won NBA Finals*
|1953-54
|46-26
|Won NBA Finals*
|1954-55
|40-32
|Lost In W. Div. Finals
|1955-56
|33-39
|Lost In W. Div. Semis
|1956-57
|34-38
|Lost In W. Div. Finals
|1957-58
|19-53
|Missed Playoffs
|1958-59
|33-39
|Lost NBA Finals
|1959-60
|25-50
|Lost In W. Div. Finals
|1960-61
|36-43
|Lost In W. Div. Finals
|1961-62
|54-26
|Lost NBA Finals
|1962-63
|53-27
|Lost NBA Finals
|1963-64
|42-38
|Lost In W. Div. Semis
|1964-65
|49-31
|Lost NBA Finals
|1965-66
|45-35
|Lost NBA Finals
|1966-67
|36-45
|Lost In W. Div. Semis
|1967-68
|52-30
|Lost NBA Finals
|1968-69
|55-27
|Lost NBA Finals
|1969-70
|46-36
|Lost NBA Finals
|1970-71
|48-34
|Lost In W. Conf. Finals
|1971-72
|69-13
|Won NBA Finals*
|1972-73
|60-22
|Lost NBA Finals
|1973-74
|47-35
|Lost In W. Conf. Semis
|1974-75
|30-52
|Missed Playoffs
|1975-76
|40-42
|Missed Playoffs
|1976-77
|53-29
|Lost In W. Conf. Finals
|1977-78
|45-37
|Lost In W. Conf. First Round
|1978-79
|47-35
|Lost In W. Conf. Semis
|1979-80
|60-22
|Won NBA Finals*
|1980-81
|54-28
|Lost In W. Conf. First Round
|1981-82
|57-25
|Won NBA Finals*
|1982-83
|58-24
|Lost NBA Finals
|1983-84
|54-28
|Lost NBA Finals
|1984-85
|62-20
|Won NBA Finals*
|1985-86
|62-20
|Lost In W. Conf. Finals
|1986-87
|65-17
|Won NBA Finals*
|1987-88
|62-20
|Won NBA Finals*
|1988-89
|57-25
|Lost NBA Finals
|1989-90
|63-19
|Lost In W. Conf. Semis
|1990-91
|58-24
|Lost NBA Finals
|1991-92
|43-39
|Lost In W. Conf. 1st Round
|1992-93
|39-43
|Lost In W. Conf. 1st Round
|1993-94
|33-49
|Missed Playoffs
|1994-95
|48-34
|Lost In W. Conf. Semis
|1995-96
|53-29
|Lost In W. Conf. 1st Round
|1996-97
|56-26
|Lost In W. Conf. Semis
|1997-98
|61-21
|Lost In W. Conf. Finals
|1998-99
|31-19
|Lost In W. Conf. Semis
|1999-00
|67-15
|Won NBA Finals*
|2000-01
|56-26
|Won NBA Finals*
|2001-02
|58-24
|Won NBA Finals*
|2002-03
|50-32
|Lost In W. Conf. Semis
|2003-04
|56-26
|Lost NBA Finals
|2004-05
|34-48
|Missed Playoffs
|2005-06
|45-37
|Lost In W. Conf. 1st Round
|2006-07
|42-40
|Lost In W. Conf. 1st Round
|2007-08
|57-25
|Lost NBA Finals
|2008-09
|65-17
|Won NBA Finals*
|2009-10
|57-25
|Won NBA Finals*
|2010-11
|57-25
|Lost In W. Conf. Semis
|2011-12
|41-25
|Lost In W. Conf. Semis
|2012-13
|45-37
|Lost In W. Conf. 1st Round
|2013-14
|27-55
|Missed Playoffs
|2014-15
|21-61
|Missed Playoffs
|2015-16
|17-65
|Missed Playoffs
|2016-17
|26-56
|Missed Playoffs
|2017-18
|35-47
|Missed Playoffs
|2018-19
|37-45
|Missed Playoffs
|2019-20
|52-19
|Won NBA Finals*
|2020-21
|42-30
|Lost In 1st Round
|2021-22
|31-47
|Missed Playoffs