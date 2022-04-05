Throughout their history, the Los Angeles Lakers have set the standard for excellence and a winning culture, not only in the NBA but in all sports. From their days in Minneapolis to the present, they've had nothing but great players donning their jerseys.

Jerry West, Elgin Baylor, Wilt Chamberlain, Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Shaquille O'Neal, Kobe Bryant, and now LeBron James are just some of the legends that have led them to the top of the basketball world.

But even though they're the winningest franchise in NBA history, they've also had their fair share of struggles. Here, we let you know about the few times they failed to even reach the playoffs.

When Was The Last Time That The Lakers Didn't Make The NBA Playoffs?

The Los Angeles Lakers last failed to make the playoffs in the 2018-19 season. They finished the year with a 37-45 record (.451 winning percentage) and finished 10th in the Western Conference and 4th in their division.

How Many Times Have The Lakers Missed The Playoffs?

The Los Angeles Lakers have won 17 NBA championships in 32 trips to the NBA Finals. In contrast, they've missed the playoffs in just 12 out of 74 seasons. Notably, they had only missed the playoffs five times before a six-season streak between 2013 and 2019.

Los Angeles Lakers Record Per Season

Season Record Outcome
1948-49 44-16 Won NBA Finals*
1949-50 51-17 Won NBA Finals*
1950-51 44-24 Lost In W. Div. Finals
1951-52 40-26 Won NBA Finals*
1952-53 48-22 Won NBA Finals*
1953-54 46-26 Won NBA Finals*
1954-55 40-32 Lost In W. Div. Finals
1955-56 33-39 Lost In W. Div. Semis
1956-57 34-38 Lost In W. Div. Finals
1957-58 19-53 Missed Playoffs
1958-59 33-39 Lost NBA Finals
1959-60 25-50 Lost In W. Div. Finals
1960-61 36-43 Lost In W. Div. Finals
1961-62 54-26 Lost NBA Finals
1962-63 53-27 Lost NBA Finals
1963-64 42-38 Lost In W. Div. Semis
1964-65 49-31 Lost NBA Finals
1965-66 45-35 Lost NBA Finals
1966-67 36-45 Lost In W. Div. Semis
1967-68 52-30 Lost NBA Finals
1968-69 55-27 Lost NBA Finals
1969-70 46-36 Lost NBA Finals
1970-71 48-34 Lost In W. Conf. Finals
1971-72 69-13 Won NBA Finals*
1972-73 60-22 Lost NBA Finals
1973-74 47-35 Lost In W. Conf. Semis
1974-75 30-52 Missed Playoffs
1975-76 40-42 Missed Playoffs
1976-77 53-29 Lost In W. Conf. Finals
1977-78 45-37 Lost In W. Conf. First Round
1978-79 47-35 Lost In W. Conf. Semis
1979-80 60-22 Won NBA Finals*
1980-81 54-28 Lost In W. Conf. First Round
1981-82 57-25 Won NBA Finals*
1982-83 58-24 Lost NBA Finals
1983-84 54-28 Lost NBA Finals
1984-85 62-20 Won NBA Finals*
1985-86 62-20 Lost In W. Conf. Finals
1986-87 65-17 Won NBA Finals*
1987-88 62-20 Won NBA Finals*
1988-89 57-25 Lost NBA Finals
1989-90 63-19 Lost In W. Conf. Semis
1990-91 58-24 Lost NBA Finals
1991-92 43-39 Lost In W. Conf. 1st Round
1992-93 39-43 Lost In W. Conf. 1st Round
1993-94 33-49 Missed Playoffs
1994-95 48-34 Lost In W. Conf. Semis
1995-96 53-29 Lost In W. Conf. 1st Round
1996-97 56-26 Lost In W. Conf. Semis
1997-98 61-21 Lost In W. Conf. Finals
1998-99 31-19 Lost In W. Conf. Semis
1999-00 67-15 Won NBA Finals*
2000-01 56-26 Won NBA Finals*
2001-02 58-24 Won NBA Finals*
2002-03 50-32 Lost In W. Conf. Semis
2003-04 56-26 Lost NBA Finals
2004-05 34-48 Missed Playoffs
2005-06 45-37 Lost In W. Conf. 1st Round
2006-07 42-40 Lost In W. Conf. 1st Round
2007-08 57-25 Lost NBA Finals
2008-09 65-17 Won NBA Finals*
2009-10 57-25 Won NBA Finals*
2010-11 57-25 Lost In W. Conf. Semis
2011-12 41-25 Lost In W. Conf. Semis
2012-13 45-37 Lost In W. Conf. 1st Round
2013-14 27-55 Missed Playoffs
2014-15 21-61 Missed Playoffs
2015-16 17-65 Missed Playoffs
2016-17 26-56 Missed Playoffs
2017-18 35-47 Missed Playoffs
2018-19 37-45 Missed Playoffs
2019-20 52-19 Won NBA Finals*
2020-21 42-30 Lost In 1st Round
2021-22 31-47 Missed Playoffs