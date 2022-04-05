The Los Angeles Lakers are one of the most successful, wealthiest, and popular franchises in NBA and sports history. Here, we let you know when was the last time they failed to make the playoffs.

When was the last time the Los Angeles Lakers missed the NBA Playoffs?

Throughout their history, the Los Angeles Lakers have set the standard for excellence and a winning culture, not only in the NBA but in all sports. From their days in Minneapolis to the present, they've had nothing but great players donning their jerseys.

Jerry West, Elgin Baylor, Wilt Chamberlain, Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Shaquille O'Neal, Kobe Bryant, and now LeBron James are just some of the legends that have led them to the top of the basketball world.

But even though they're the winningest franchise in NBA history, they've also had their fair share of struggles. Here, we let you know about the few times they failed to even reach the playoffs.

When Was The Last Time That The Lakers Didn't Make The NBA Playoffs?

The Los Angeles Lakers last failed to make the playoffs in the 2018-19 season. They finished the year with a 37-45 record (.451 winning percentage) and finished 10th in the Western Conference and 4th in their division.

How Many Times Have The Lakers Missed The Playoffs?

The Los Angeles Lakers have won 17 NBA championships in 32 trips to the NBA Finals. In contrast, they've missed the playoffs in just 12 out of 74 seasons. Notably, they had only missed the playoffs five times before a six-season streak between 2013 and 2019.

Los Angeles Lakers Record Per Season