Where to watch Los Angeles Clippers vs Los Angeles Lakers live in the USA: 2024/2025 NBA regular season game

Los Angeles Clippers will face off against Los Angeles Lakers in a thrilling 2024/2025 NBA regular season showdown. Fans won’t want to miss a second of the action, from the opening tip-off to the final buzzer. Check here for game times and streaming details to catch all the excitement live.

This matchup holds significant playoff implications as both teams are fighting for the final two postseason spots in the competitive Western Conference. The Los Angeles Clippers, sitting in fifth place with a 23-17 record, are just two wins behind the fourth-place Denver Nuggets.

On the other side, the LeBron James’s Lakers, with a 22-17 record, could pull even with the Clippers if they secure a win, making this game crucial for both teams as they battle to solidify their playoff positions.

When will the Los Angeles Clippers vs Los Angeles Lakers match be played?

Los Angeles Clippers play against Los Angeles Lakers this Sunday, January 19, in a 2024/2025 NBA regular season game. The game will start at 9:00 PM (ET).

James Harden of the LA Clippers – Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Los Angeles Clippers vs Los Angeles Lakers: Time by State in the USA

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

How to watch Los Angeles Clippers vs Los Angeles Lakers in the USA

Catch the 2024/2025 NBA regular season matchup between Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers in the USA on Fubo (free trial). Other options: NBA TV.