Where to watch Portland Trail Blazers vs Golden State Warriors live in the USA: 2024 NBA regular season game

Portland Trail Blazers take on Golden State Warriors in a 2024 NBA regular season game. Get all the details on when, where, and how to catch this must-watch game live in the USA.

The Golden State Warriors and Portland Trail Blazers are set to kick off the new season after both missing the postseason in 2023-24. Despite a disappointing finish last year, the Warriors, led by Stephen Curry, remain perennial title contenders.

They fell just short in the Play-In Tournament, narrowly missing a playoff spot. On the other hand, the Blazers had a rough campaign, finishing at the bottom of the Western Conference. Portland are looking to bounce back this season and put their struggles behind them.

When will the Portland Trail Blazers vs Golden State Warriors match be played?

Portland Trail Blazers face Golden State Warriors this Wednesday, October 23, in a 2024 NBA regular season game. The action is set to begin at 10:00 PM (ET).

Matisse Thybulle of the Portland Trail Blazers – Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Portland Trail Blazers vs Golden State Warriors: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch Portland Trail Blazers vs Golden State Warriors in the USA

Catch the 2024 NBA regular season matchup between Portland Trail Blazers and Golden State Warriors live in the USA on Fubo (free trial). Other options: NBCS-BA.