NBA

Where to watch Portland Trail Blazers vs Golden State Warriors live in the USA: 2024 NBA regular season game

Portland Trail Blazers take on Golden State Warriors in a 2024 NBA regular season game. Get all the details on when, where, and how to catch this must-watch game live in the USA.

Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors
Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors

By Leonardo Herrera

Portland Trail Blazers and Golden State Warriors face each other in a 2024 NBA regular season showdown. With game times and streaming options widely available, fans won’t want to miss a second of the action, from the opening kickoff to the final whistle in what promises to be a thrilling showdown.

[Watch Portland Trail Blazers vs Golden State Warriors live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

The Golden State Warriors and Portland Trail Blazers are set to kick off the new season after both missing the postseason in 2023-24. Despite a disappointing finish last year, the Warriors, led by Stephen Curry, remain perennial title contenders.

 They fell just short in the Play-In Tournament, narrowly missing a playoff spot. On the other hand, the Blazers had a rough campaign, finishing at the bottom of the Western Conference. Portland are looking to bounce back this season and put their struggles behind them.

When will the Portland Trail Blazers vs Golden State Warriors match be played?

Portland Trail Blazers face Golden State Warriors this Wednesday, October 23, in a 2024 NBA regular season game. The action is set to begin at 10:00 PM (ET).

Matisse Thybulle of the Portland Trail Blazers – Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Matisse Thybulle of the Portland Trail Blazers

Portland Trail Blazers vs Golden State Warriors: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch Portland Trail Blazers vs Golden State Warriors in the USA

Catch the 2024 NBA regular season matchup between Portland Trail Blazers and Golden State Warriors live in the USA on Fubo (free trial). Other options: NBCS-BA.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

Leonardo Herrera is a multilingual journalist and writer at Bolavip US, bringing over eight years of experience in the field. He earned a degree in Sports Journalism from the National University of La Plata and is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Specializing in a diverse array of sports, Leonardo covers soccer, basketball, combat sports, tennis, and motorsports. In his current role, he focuses on crafting engaging event previews, utilizing his language skills and extensive sports knowledge to enhance content accessibility for a global audience.

