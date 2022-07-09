The Lakers of today are not what they were a little over a decade ago when Kobe Bryant was still playing on the team, one of those players is already retired and his number will be retired forever.

The last time the Los Angeles Lakers won a title was in 2020 but by that time Kobe Bryant had already lost his life. The team dedicated the NBA Championship to Bryant's memory, but after that title the Lakers had a couple of lousy seasons.

For now the Lakers are led by LeBron James although the team will need to be rebuilt for the upcoming 2022-2023 season if they want to make the playoffs. Rumors point that Kyrie Irving could join the team.

Kobe Bryant won his last NBA Championship with the Lakers in 2010 in what was his second back-to-back title win of his career. Bryant retired in 2016 and his jersey ceremony was in 2017, his life ended three years later in a helicopter crash.

Which Lakers player will have his NBA jersey retirement ceremony in 2022?

A former Los Angeles Lakers player said on a radio show that his jersey number could be retired sometime during the upcoming 2022-2023 season. The player is the two-time NBA Champion, Pau Gasol.

Gasol during a radio show in Barcelona: “The ceremony could be the next season,” “Yes, I’ve talked to the franchise and Buss family. We are all very excited”. per Marc Mundet

“It’s hard to imagine a moment like this,” “If it comes, it might be full of emotion, and tough to control myself. I’m very excited it comes to reality”.

He announced his retirement in October 2021 after playing with his last team in the NBA, the Milwaukee Bucks. Gasol was a 6-time NBA All-Star, a two-time All-NBA Second Team and a two-time All-NBA Third Team.

