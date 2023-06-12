Winning an NBA Championship is one of the greatest privileges in the world of sports, but it’s not just the players who earn rings as head coaches can also wear a ring after winning the title.

In the playoffs, players can win two different types of rings, one is the Conference Championship ring and the other is the NBA Championship ring, both rings have a different value but have the same purpose.

The player with the most rings is Bill Russell, he won 11 rings playing for the Boston Celtics and that means Russell had both hands full of rings.

Who gets an NBA Ring when a team wins a Championship?

Not only players get rings as there are no set rules how many rings can be awarded during an NBA Championship.

Apart from the players and the coaching staff, other workers close to the team, the owner of the franchise and even players who did not finish the season with the team.

The NBA have their own jeweler in charge of making the rings, plus the league covers the costs of the rings so the teams don’t have to worry about that bill.