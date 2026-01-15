Trending topics:
NBA

Why is the Magic vs Grizzlies NBA game being played in Berlin today?

The Orlando Magic and Memphis Grizzlies tip off in Berlin in a move that feels deliberate, symbolic, and far from random—raising questions about timing, territory, and the NBA’s evolving global map.

By Ariadna Pinheiro

Follow us on Google!
Cam Spencer #24 of the Memphis Grizzlies in 2026.
© Justin Ford/Getty ImagesCam Spencer #24 of the Memphis Grizzlies in 2026.

Berlin wakes up to an NBA scene that feels slightly out of place yet perfectly timed. Two franchises built on youth and reinvention bring regular-season basketball to a city more used to soccer anthems than tip-offs.

The Magic and the Grizzlies arrive far from home, carrying different timelines but similar ambitions. This isn’t just a neutral court, it’s a stage shaped by league strategy, global reach, and a growing European appetite for the game.

Behind the novelty of the location lies a larger story about why this matchup matters now. Calendar decisions, commercial goals and basketball politics quietly converge, turning one night in Berlin into something bigger than a game.

Advertisement

Why the NBA chose Berlin for Magic vs. Grizzlies

The Orlando Magic and Memphis Grizzlies will face off in Berlin on January 15, 2026, because the NBA is deliberately expanding its regular-season footprint into Europe — and Germany is now part of that strategy.

This matchup, set for the Uber Arena, marks the first time an NBA regular-season game will ever be played in Germany, a milestone in the league’s international agenda.

Advertisement
Jonathan Isaac #1 of the Orlando Magic in 2025 (Source: Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

Jonathan Isaac #1 of the Orlando Magic in 2025 (Source: Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

This contest is part of a broader three-year series of NBA regular-season games across Europe, with future stops planned in London, Manchester and Paris through 2028. The league hopes these events will deepen connections with European fans, grow the sport’s popularity, and showcase top talent on a global stage beyond the United States and Canada.

Advertisement

For the Magic, playing in Berlin has extra resonance: German NBA players Franz and Moritz Wagner, along with Tristan da Silva, are on the roster, making the game a kind of homecoming and adding personal narrative to the league’s global push. Fans in the city and across Europe are turning out in huge numbers, underlining the appetite for NBA basketball far from its traditional arenas.

ariadna pinheiro
Ariadna Pinheiro
ALSO READ
Magic’s Paolo Banchero breaks silence on his return from injury and is ready to face Heat
NBA

Magic’s Paolo Banchero breaks silence on his return from injury and is ready to face Heat

Is Paolo Banchero playing today, December 5, for the Orlando Magic vs Miami Heat?
NBA

Is Paolo Banchero playing today, December 5, for the Orlando Magic vs Miami Heat?

Is Jalen Brunson playing today, November 22, for the New York Knicks vs Orlando Magic?
NBA

Is Jalen Brunson playing today, November 22, for the New York Knicks vs Orlando Magic?

NBA Rumors: Jonathan Kuminga reportedly makes decision on Warriors future
NBA

NBA Rumors: Jonathan Kuminga reportedly makes decision on Warriors future

Better Collective Logo