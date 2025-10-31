Is Luka Doncic playing today, Oct. 31, for Lakers vs Grizzlies?

The Los Angeles Lakers are set to visit the Memphis Grizzlies at the FedExForum tonight for their first game of the NBA Cup group stage. The biggest question mark for the visiting squad is the availability of superstar Luka Doncic.

According to the latest NBA injury report, the Lakers have listed Luka Doncic as questionable (left finger sprain and lower left leg contusion) for tonight’s game against the Grizzlies. Amid this uncertainty, UnderdogNBA has reported that the Slovenian superstar participated in the team’s shootaround this morning.

The Slovenian star has missed three consecutive games, having only appeared in the season-opening loss to the Warriors and the subsequent victory over the Timberwolves.

Prior to his time off, Doncic was off to an incredible start, pouring in 43 points, 12 rebounds, and nine assists in the loss to Golden State, and following up with 49 points, 11 rebounds, and eight assists in the win over Minnesota. Despite his absence, the Lakers have managed to navigate the time without both LeBron James (sciatica) and Doncic effectively.

Luka Doncic during Lakers’ game against the Timberwolves. (Getty Images)

Over the last three contests, the Lakers have compiled a 2-1 record, with Austin Reaves taking over as the team’s primary leader and playmaker. Reaves scored a career-high 51 points in the win against the Kings, followed that with 41 points in the loss to the Blazers, and finally notched 28 points, sinking the game-winner in the victory against the Timberwolves.

Doncic’s return is essential

Getting Doncic back in the lineup would be excellent news for the Lakers, who are currently relying on Reaves as their only primary ball-handler. LeBron James has yet to make his season debut due to right sciatica, and both Marcus Smart and Gabe Vincent have been sidelined since the victory against the Kings.

For tonight’s game, Smart is also listed as questionable (right quad contusion), similar to Doncic. Meanwhile, LeBron James, Gabe Vincent (left ankle sprain), Adou Thiero (left knee surgery recovery), and Maxi Kleber (abdominal muscle strain) all remain listed as out on the official NBA injury report.