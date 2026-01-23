Bills add a very surprising head coach candidate for Josh Allen in 2026

Trending topics:
By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

The Buffalo Bills have added a very surprising name to their list of candidates to replace Sean McDermott as the team’s head coach. According to a report by Albert Breer, Mike McDaniel will have an interview following his tenure with the Miami Dolphins.

“The Bills are interviewing new Chargers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel for their head coaching job today, per source. McDaniel, of course, spent the last four years in the AFC East as Dolphins head coach. McDaniel will be Jim Harbaugh’s OC if he doesn’t land an HC job.”

McDaniel failed in his attempt to take the Dolphins to the Super Bowl with Tua Tagovailoa as his franchise quarterback. As a result, owner Stephen Ross made the decision to move on, bringing in Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley to replace him.

Bills and Josh Allen search for their next head coach

Mike McDaniel is not the only name on the Buffalo Bills’ list of candidates. With Josh Allen heavily involved in the decision-making process, the interview schedule looks like this according to Adam Schefter. “Friday: Chargers OC Mike McDaniel. Saturday: Commanders run game coordinator Anthony Lynn, former Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver. Sunday: Jaguars OC Grant Udinski.”

Josh Allen’s role to sign new Bills head coach

Josh Allen will be a key figure in the Bills’ decision-making process for hiring a new head coach. Dianna Russini confirmed the important role the quarterback will have in the coming days.

“Buffalo is making sure their best player, team leader, and face of the franchise is part of the hiring process. Josh Allen will have significant say on the next coach of the Buffalo Bills.”

