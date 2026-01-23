NY Mets’ David Stearns makes something clear on Kodai Senga’s future after Bo Bichette, Freddy Peralta moves

The New York Mets continued to reshape their long-term vision this offseason, making bold moves that signaled urgency and ambition. The additions of Bo Bichette and Freddy Peralta altered the roster’s core, but they also reignited questions about where certain holdovers now fit.

One of those questions centered on Kodai Senga, once the stabilizing force of the Mets’ rotation. Injuries and inconsistency clouded his recent seasons, leaving his role uncertain as New York stockpiled pitching depth.

That uncertainty eased this week when Mets president David Stearns addressed Senga’s future directly, offering clarity at a moment when speculation had begun to build.

“I certainly expect Kodai to be a member of our rotation,” Stearns said in an interview with Andy Martino. “He has had a really strong offseason… he looks in great shape, and we’re excited to get him going in spring training.”

Kodai Senga throws during a bullpen session. Vincent Carchietta/Getty Images

Can Kodai Senga reclaim a rotation role in 2026?

Senga’s path back is not without obstacles. After emerging as the Mets’ ace in 2023, injuries derailed much of his momentum over the next two seasons, culminating in a late-season demotion in 2025. Still, the organization believes his talent warrants patience.

With Peralta anchoring the staff and younger arms pushing for innings, Senga enters spring training as a high-upside option rather than a guaranteed fixture. His performance in camp will likely dictate whether he opens the season in the rotation or in a flexible role.

How do the Mets’ recent moves affect the rotation picture?

The acquisitions of Bichette and Peralta reflect a front office focused on maximizing its competitive window. Stearns has emphasized depth and adaptability, particularly within the pitching staff, which now features multiple viable starters.

If Senga can rediscover his form, the Mets could field one of the National League’s deepest rotations. If not, New York still has alternatives—an outcome that underscores how dramatically the roster has evolved this winter.