Wolves star Anthony Edwards’ manager issues statement following NBPA’s denied request

While Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves shift their focus to an impending postseason clash with the Denver Nuggets, a brewing off-court controversy has taken center stage. The NBPA recently released a statement regarding award eligibility for Luka Doncic and Cade Cunningham, but notably denied a similar appeal for Edwards.

Justin Holland, Edwards’ business manager, expressed his frustration via a joint statement following the NBA’s ruling. “Anthony and I appreciate the PA appealing his case. For me personally, I’m a bit confused at the clemency for Cade, who missed time for something that happened on the court, and not Ant, who missed time for an infection,” Holland wrote, in a statement shared by ESPN’s Shams Charania.

Holland emphasized that the news was difficult for Edwards to swallow, not necessarily because of the individual accolades at stake, but because of his deep-seated desire to be available for his team throughout the 82-game grind.

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“He was mad because it meant he didn’t get to play in all 82, which is what he always tries to do for his teammates and fans,“ Holland remarked, according to Charania.

Statement from Edwards' business manager Justin Holland:



"Anthony and I appreciate the PA appealing his case. For me personally, I'm a bit confused at the clemency for Cade who missed time for something that happened on the court, and not Ant, who missed time for an infection,… — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 16, 2026

Would Edwards have contended for major honors?

In the NBA, being nominated for year-end awards is a prestigious milestone, but the threshold for actually taking home a trophy remains incredibly high. Eligibility is only the first hurdle in a season-long race for greatness.

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Had the NBPA ruled in Edwards’ favor, he likely wouldn’t have been a frontrunner for MVP or Defensive Player of the Year, but an All-NBA selection was almost certainly within reach. Securing a spot on an All-NBA team isn’t just a career accolade; it carries significant implications for future contract extensions and “supermax” eligibility.

Edwards stirs the pot ahead of Nuggets series

The Denver Nuggets have entered every recent postseason as a heavy favorite to raise the NBA trophy, largely due to the presence of Nikola Jokic. However, for Edwards, this matchup represents more than just another hurdle in the Western Conference bracket.

“I think me and Denver is one of the best rivalries in the NBA currently,” Edwards told the media ahead of Saturday’s Game 1. With those comments, ‘Ant-Man’ signaled that he views this series as a personal showdown rather than just another game on the schedule.

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