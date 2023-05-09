Aaron Rodgers will go down as one of the most talented quarterbacks of his generation. Here are 20 things that will help you get to know him better.

When discussing the top quarterbacks of the past 10 to 15 years, Tom Brady is often the first name that comes to mind. However, there is another exceptional quarterback from this generation who sometimes does not receive the recognition he deserves, and that is Aaron Rodgers.

The Green Bay Packers legend is widely regarded as one of the best at his position. Despite only playing in one Super Bowl and winning it, Rodgers is highly esteemed throughout the NFL.

His impressive deep throws, ability to escape the pocket, leadership qualities, and numerous other attributes have made him a household name in the league. However, not everyone is familiar with Rodgers' story in great detail. To shed some light on this Californian quarterback, here are 20 things that you may not know about him.

Rodgers' early life and family background

Aaron Charles Rodgers was born on December 2, 1983, in Chico, California. He is the son of Darla Leigh and Edward Wesley Rodgers, who played as an offensive lineman for the Chico State Wildcats from 1973 to 1976.

Aaron has two siblings, Luke and Jordan. His father once advised them not to drink or party in college, warning that it could limit their potential in sports, just as it did for him. Aaron took this advice to heart and has had a highly successful career, which is now nearing its end.

Rodgers' high school football career

After the Rodgers family returned to Chico in 1997, Aaron attended Pleasant Valley High School. He played as the starting quarterback for two years and threw for a total of 4,421 passing yards.

During his high school career, Rodgers achieved several impressive feats, including setting a single-season school record with 2,466 total yards in 2001. He graduated in the spring of 2002 with an A- average and scored 1310 on the SAT.

Rodgers' college football career

Despite his impressive high school statistics, Aaron Rodgers did not receive much attention or scholarship offers from Division I colleges. He believes that his height (5'10") and weight (165 lb) during high school contributed to the lack of interest.

Rodgers contemplated quitting football altogether and pursuing a career in baseball, or even not playing sports at all. However, he was eventually recruited to play football at Butte Community College, where he had an excellent season. He then transferred to the University of California, where he had two highly successful seasons that significantly boosted his NFL prospects.

Rodgers’ transition to the NFL

Aaron Rodgers was confident that he would be drafted by the San Francisco 49ers, who held the first overall pick in the 2005 NFL Draft. However, the 49ers chose quarterback Alex Smith out of Utah instead, causing Rodgers to fall dramatically in the draft. He eventually landed with the Green Bay Packers, who selected him with the 24th overall pick.

This setback only fueled Rodgers' motivation further, using his disappointment as a source of motivation. After spending two seasons as a backup, he became the Packers' starting quarterback in 2008 and held that position until his last season with the team.

Rodgers' Super Bowl XLV victory in 2011

After a season that had its ups and downs, the Green Bay Packers found themselves with an 8-6 record, needing to win their final two games to make the playoffs. Aaron Rodgers stepped up when it mattered most, leading the Packers to victories over the Giants and Bears and securing a playoff spot.

In the postseason, the Packers defeated the Eagles in the Wild Card round before dominating the No. 1 seeded Atlanta Falcons with a 48-21 blowout victory, setting a franchise record for most points scored in a postseason game. The Packers then beat the Bears again in the NFC Championship game before going on to win Super Bowl XLV against the Steelers. Rodgers was named Super Bowl MVP for his exceptional performance in the championship game.

Rodgers' MVP seasons

It is safe to say that Aaron Rodgers is a Green Bay Packers legend. Alongside the numerous records and achievements he earned during his time with the team, his MVP résumé is more than impressive.

Rodgers has been named NFL MVP on four separate occasions: in 2011, 2014, 2020, and 2021. He became just the fifth player in NFL history to win the award in consecutive seasons, joining the likes of Peyton Manning, Brett Favre, Jim Brown, and Joe Montana.

Rodgers' charitable work off the field

The quarterback founded itsAaron, his charity organization that focuses on "creating awareness for organizations and people who are changing the world". He has also helped with the MACC Fund, Raise Hope for Congo, and other humanitarian and charitable efforts.

Rodgers did not forget about his hometown either, donating $1 million to help small businesses in Chico and Butte County in 2021. He is often involved in charity events and fundraising activities.

Rodgers' endorsement deals with major brands

Rodgers is a brand ambassador for major companies such as Adidas, Panini, Bose, State Farm, and Prevea Healthcare. He has appeared in several State Farm commercials alongside other celebrity endorsers, such as NBA player Chris Paul.

Forbes ranks Aaron Rodgers as the 14th highest-paid athlete globally, after his recent deal with the Jets. He has multiple sources of income, including earnings from his endorsement deals.

Rodgers' unique "Hail Mary" passes

One aspect of Rodgers' game that is widely recognized throughout the league is his ability to perform in clutch moments. When his team needs him most, the quarterback delivers with remarkable precision. One of his greatest strengths in this regard is his ability to throw long passes from one side of the field to the other.

These passes are commonly referred to as "Hail Mary" passes, as they are a type of miraculous pass thrown with the hope that a receiver will catch it. Rodgers became famous for his "Hail Mary" skills after "The Miracle in Motown," when he threw a 61-yard pass to a teammate in the last second to beat the Lions in 2015.

Rodgers' athletic abilities beyond football

Aaron Rodgers played baseball in the Raleigh Hills Little League at the positions of shortstop, center field, and pitcher before high school. He loved the sport and even considered playing it professionally when football didn’t seem like a viable option, but his plans changed later in life.

Apart from football, the QB is also an avid golfer. He often plays the sport in his free time and also participates in celebrity matches. Additionally, he frequently plays in charity events alongside other NFL players, such as Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady, and Josh Allen.

Rodgers' leadership and impact on the Green Bay Packers

Rodgers' leadership style has been controversial over the years. He has been labeled as a "diva" in the locker room, but other teammates have praised the quarterback's leadership.

He is known as a "tough love" kind of leader, and he is not afraid to speak his mind or call out underperforming teammates. Despite the controversy, Rodgers has led the Packers to multiple playoff appearances, including a Super Bowl win.

Rodgers' relationships with other NFL players

"The guy's selfish. Teammates don't like him. Coaches don't like him. It's all about Aaron. They all deal with him because he's a superstar. He helps guys make money and put food on the table for their kids, and people respect him for that," an ex-NFL GM told Fansided.

However, he has also earned league-wide respect and has close relationships with some NFL legends, including Tom Brady. In multiple interviews, he has mentioned having a "close" relationship with the former Patriots QB.

Rodgers' political views

During his appearance on the Joe Rogan podcast, Aaron Rodgers expressed his dislike for politics, stating that he believes they are a "sham." He also expressed his opinion that American politics "is a mess" and mentioned Joe Biden's disapproval of his vaccination stance.

"Biden is not a fan of mine, I don't think. He was in Wisconsin for a rally, and he said, 'Tell your quarterback to get vaccinated,'" Rodgers said. However, the quarterback did praise Barack Obama, highlighting his "sharp mind" and revealing that he had played golf with him.

Rodgers' training and fitness regimen

Rodgers has mentioned multiple times his love for yoga as a training exercise. However, he also follows tough gym routines focused on core strength and mobility.

In the late stages of his career, Rodgers revealed that he had been following the TB12 method, which is Tom Brady’s diet regimen. "Obviously, Tom and I are close. We’ve talked about the stuff he does. I don’t swear off nightshades like he does, but I had a lot of room to grow in that area. I love sweets and food in general, so being smart about what I was eating tied to my performance," Rodgers said a couple of years ago.

Rodgers' favorite foods

The quarterback has mentioned to ESPN that he follows a mostly vegan diet, but occasionally includes red meat and chicken as "cheat days."

For breakfast, he prefers fruits and oatmeal, while salads are common for lunch and dinner. Additionally, he supplements his diet with magnesium and multivitamins to support his training and performance.

Rodgers’ media appearances

One thing that Aaron Rodgers enjoys is being on camera. He has made multiple media appearances throughout his career and is frequently featured in commercials for brands like State Farm and Pizza Hut.

In May 2015, Rodgers appeared as a contestant on Celebrity Jeopardy! and won $50,000 for charity. His appearance garnered so much attention that he was asked to serve as the temporary host of the show for two weeks in 2021. He has also made cameo appearances on popular TV shows such as The Office and Game of Thrones.

Rodgers' love for books

"We need more people reading and fewer people sitting on their butts watching TV and other BS," said Rodgers. He has often emphasized the importance of reading, especially for children.

Rodgers regularly recommends books to the public and has mentioned The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho as his favorite, which he rereads from time to time.

Rodgers' plans for his future beyond football

In a recent sit-down interview with Brandon Marshall, a former NFL player, Rodgers highlighted his commitment to the Packers, his current team. Rodgers went on an isolation retreat to figure out what was best for him after the 2020 season.

He came back from the retreat convinced that he wanted to keep playing, but not in Green Bay. "When it starts to feel like a job and not a fun game, that's probably time to walk away," he stated.

Rodgers’ trade to the New York Jets

The relationship between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers officially ended on April 24, 2023, when Rodgers was traded to the New York Jets along with the Packers’ 2023 first-round pick (No. 15) and fifth-round pick (No. 170). In exchange, the Packers received New York's 2023 first-round pick (No. 13), second-round pick (No. 42), sixth-round pick (No. 207), and a conditional 2024 second-round pick that becomes a first-round pick if Rodgers plays 65% of the plays this season.

A couple of months before the trade, Rodgers appeared on the Pat McAfee show and openly expressed his desire to play for the Jets. According to Packers GM Brian Gutekunst, Rodgers did not respond to "many" attempts to reach him during the 2023 offseason.

Rodgers' legacy in the NFL and football history

Aaron Rodgers will retire as one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play the game of football. His exceptional talent, numerous accolades, and exceptional leadership have elevated him to the elite level of the position.

Although some argue that only winning one Super Bowl may have diminished his legacy, his impressive postseason runs with the Packers, signature "Championship Belt" touchdown celebrations, and iconic "Hail Mary" passes have cemented him as a one-of-a-kind NFL player with a highly successful career. Now with the Jets, he aims to finish his career on a high note.