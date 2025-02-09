Super Bowl LIX not only brought together two of the NFL’s titans, the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs, in an epic showdown, but also became a meeting point for a multitude of celebrities from all fields.

Among the attendees were standout figures like actor Bradley Cooper, who, accompanied by his daughter Lea, showed support for the Philadelphia team with matching outfits and even introduced the team as they entered the field.

Each of these well-known personalities helped make the 2025 edition, held at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, a memorable celebration filled with tension due to its outcome.

Celebrities who supported the Eagles’ victory in Super Bowl LIX

The passion for the Philadelphia Eagles is a devotion that transcends generations and borders. From the bustling neighborhoods of Philadelphia to communities across the United States and beyond, as well as the world of celebrities.

Now that the team, led by Nick Sirianni, has been crowned the Super Bowl LIX champion, many well-known stars have celebrated alongside the players. Several of them were present, including Anne Hathaway.

Representing the Eagles, although without Gigi Hadid due to the flu, was Bradley Cooper, along with a display of a crossover between Abbott Elementary and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia because of the actors present.

Kevin Costner and Pete Davidson didn’t wear the team’s colors, but it’s known that the comedian, who used to be on Saturday Night Live, supports the team, just like Jay-Z with his daughters Blue Ivy and Rumi.