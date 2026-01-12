2026 NFL playoff bracket updated after Steelers-Texans in Wild Card round

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Houston Texans clashed in the final matchup of the NFL Playoffs’ Wild Card round. Following the Texans’ statement victory in a hostile environment, on Bolavip we take a look at the updated postseason bracket.

The Texans’ defense proved why it is considered the best unit in the NFL with a commanding performance against Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers. The future Hall of Fame quarterback was under as much duress as he has faced at any point in his 21-season career. Unable to get anything going all game long, Pittsburgh watched Houston take the wind out of its sails, while it put the rest of the league on notice.

If defense truly wins championships, the team in H-Town may have the strongest case to hoist the Vince Lombardi Trophy by the end of the season. That said, Super Bowl LX is still a long way down the road. There are several more obstacles Houston must clear, and after its win in the City of Bridges, the Texans now know who awaits them next.

Advertisement

Advertisement

AFC playoff bracket

Following their win on the road, the Texans will stay away from home as they travel to Massachusetts. Houston will take on the No. 2 seed in the AFC, the New England Patriots on Sunday January 18 at Gillette Stadium.

Updated NFL Playoffs bracket

Advertisement

The winner of that matchup will take on whoever prevails in the other AFC Divisional round showdown. The No. 6 Buffalo Bills travel to the Mile High City to take on the No. 1 Denver Broncos. That game will be played on Saturday, meaning the winner will have an extra days rest ahead of Championship Sunday (January 25).

Advertisement

see also Aaron Rodgers confirms if Steelers should part ways with Mike Tomlin after 2026 playoffs

NFC playoff picture

In the NFC, the matchups were already set after the San Francisco 49ers took down the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, at Lincoln Financial Field. As a result, the No. 6 Niners will head to the Emerald City to face a familiar foe in the No. 1 Seattle Seahawks. The win-or-go-home clash between the NFC West rivals will take place on Saturday, January 17.

Advertisement

Rounding out the bracket is a must-watch showdown between the No. 2 Chicago Bears and the No. 5 Los Angeles Rams. The meeting between Caleb Williams and Matt Stafford is scheduled for Sunday, January 17, at Soldier Field. Based on the current forecast, that game could unfold in snowy conditions in Chi-Town.

SurveyWho will win the AFC? Who will win the AFC? already voted 0 people

Advertisement