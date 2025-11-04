49ers announce firm decision with Mac Jones and Brock Purdy

Brock Purdy’s early-season injury stunned the San Francisco 49ers’ facilities, as Kyle Shanahan suddenly lost one of his top players just as the campaign began. Far from shying away, Mac Jones stepped up, and today the Bay Area is enjoying a bright current situation under his leadership.

Now, many are wondering what will happen when “Mr. Irrelevant” finally recovers from his turf toe — a return that currently has no set date. Could Jones’ current form somehow influence decisions regarding Purdy’s potential return?

Shanahan addressed the issue with the media and made his stance clear. He emphasized that Purdy’s recovery has nothing to do with the decision to keep or not Mac Jones as the 49ers’ starting quarterback.

“They’re not related,” the HC said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “This is Brock’s team and if Brock’s good to go and everything and can play like Brock, there’s no decision to be made. It’s just nice as we go through this with Brock with the uncertainty of the toe, it is cool to have someone playing as good as Mac is. But, they’re not related.”

Mac Jones #10 of the San Francisco 49ers.

What injury is keeping Purdy out and when could he return?

Brock Purdy remains sidelined due to a persistent turf toe injury. While the team has not given a firm timeline, Coach Kyle Shanahan indicated that Purdy is considered week-to-week and the team is targeting Week 10’s matchup against the Los Angeles Rams as a potential opportunity for his return, at least as a backup. The Niners are taking a cautious approach after Purdy previously aggravated the injury.

Mac Jones’ impressive form

San Francisco 49ers backup quarterback Mac Jones has been a major story, stepping up in the absence of the injured starter and playing some of the best football of his career.

Jones has piloted the team to a solid 5-2 record in his seven starts this season, posting impressive numbers with a 93.6 passer rating and a 67.2% completion rate. His 1,832 passing yards and 10 touchdowns against just 5 interceptions through Week 9 have kept the Niners firmly in the playoff picture, showing a significant career resurgence in Kyle Shanahan’s system.

What’s next for the 49ers?

The San Francisco 49ers are heading into a crucial part of their schedule with three important matchups. They first host a pivotal divisional showdown against the Los Angeles Rams at Levi’s Stadium, followed by a trip to the desert to take on the Arizona Cardinals in Glendale.

The team then returns home for a Monday Night Football clash against the Carolina Panthers. With playoff positioning on the line, the Niners must capitalize on their two home games to maintain momentum through this demanding stretch.