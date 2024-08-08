Deebo Samuel had a very emotional reaction when asked about the 49ers and that possible trade of Brandon Aiyuk.

The San Francisco 49ers are favorites to win the Super Bowl even after losing the last one against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. The key factor is a sensational offense led by Brandon Aiyuk, Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel.

According to the team’s front office, Brock Purdy is the franchise quarterback of the future and his rookie contract allows John Lynch to surround him with tremendous playmakers.

However, in one of the biggest stories in the NFL, the San Francisco 49ers might suffer a big hit as they don’t want to give Aiyuk a historic contract extension. That could derail all championship hopes.

Will Brandon Aiyuk be traded from 49ers?

Brandon Aiyuk is entering the final year of his contract, but, the San Francisco 49ers could still have the franchise tag as an option in 2025. However, if the wide receiver isn’t happy, general manager John Lynch might opt for a trade as the ‘healthiest’ move for the locker room.

Nevertheless, that would be a massive disappointment for his teammates. When the rumors sparked about the Pittsburgh Steelers getting closer to sign Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel acknowledged the end is near during an interview with NBC.

“Business is business and you know how it goes. I can just go out there and only control the things I can control. So, I just go out there and do the best I can at my job.”

Deebo Samuel fears Brandon Aiyuk will be traded

Samuel got emotional facing the possibility of Brandon Aiyuk with another jersey. It’s not only about his impact on the field, but also the strong relationship he had developed with Deebo.

“You know, it’s kind of weird for sure. I remember last year when we played the Giants and Brandon was out injured. I went to him and I was like: ‘Bro, I never knew how weird it was for you not to not be on the field. He was out there by himself and was just like: ‘I kind of see what you feel, it kind of felt awkward.’ Being out there with someone for four years straight.”