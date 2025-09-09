49ers place George Kittle on IR: What games will the TE miss?

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle has been placed on injured reserve following a setback sustained before the clash with the Seattle Seahawks. This development deals a significant blow to the 49ers’ strategic blueprint, as Kittle, a cornerstone of their offense, is slated to miss several pivotal games at the outset of the regular season.

With a commanding victory over the Seahawks, the 49ers have launched their regular season on a high note. This triumph marks a significant turnaround following last season’s failure to secure a postseason berth, a stark contrast to their impressive run to the Super Bowl in 2023, where they ultimately fell to the Kansas City Chiefs.

With the score settled at 17-13, the 49ers now turn their focus to their upcoming weekend clash against the New Orleans Saints. The Saints, eager to notch their first win of the season, will be looking to capitalize on every opportunity against San Francisco. The matchup promises to be pivotal for both teams as a fervent 49ers fanbase rallies behind them in what could be a defining game for the Saints’ season.

Nonetheless, before their daunting showdown with the Ravens, the 49ers must address the absence of tight end George Kittle, who will miss several upcoming games. While his absence presents a challenge, the team is poised to make an impact in the NFL standings. The resilience and depth of the 49ers will be tested as they navigate the hurdles that lie ahead.

Which games will Kittle sit out?

Being on the injured reserve list mandates that Kittle will sit out for four critical matchups, significantly impacting the 49ers’ lineup. As a result, Kittle will be absent in contests against the New Orleans Saints, Arizona Cardinals, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Los Angeles Rams, leaving a notable void in the team’s offensive arsenal.

“As Ian Rapoport reported Monday, Kittle was expected to miss 3-5 weeks so he was almost certain to miss 4 games regardless. The logical target for his return is now Week 6 at Tampa Bay on Oct. 12,” NFL insider Tom Pelissero wrote on his X account about Kittle’s potential return.

With this panorama already complicated for the 49ers, there is hope that everything will go through, and the fan base is excited about thinking in Kittle as recovering from a worryless injury that will make him just be apart from the roster for four days.