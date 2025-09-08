San Francisco 49ers grant three-year, $45 million extension to key Brock Purdy teammate

The San Francisco 49ers suffered in Week 1 of the NFL but what matters is that the record states they are 1-0. However, they know they have to keep their strengths intact and one of those reside in the offensive line. The team needs to keep a clean pocket for Brock Purdy and they just made a new contract to keep it that way.

The 49ers gave a three-year, $45 million extension to right tackle Colton McKivitz. According to his agents Doug Hendrickson and CJ LaBoy, the extension includes $27 million guaranteed.

The former fifth-round pick is now cashing big and staying at the Bay until 2028. He became the starter in 2023 and has been a symbol of consistency ever since. Everyone knows about left tackle Trent Williams on the 49ers, but now it’s his counterpart on the right getting a well-deserved raise.

McKivitz is a top-tier pass blocker

Overall, McKivitz should be around a top 10, top 15 right tackle in the NFL. He is not elite but he is very, very good. However, there is one statistic where he excels: pass blocking. Out of 36 tackles, McKivitz ranked 5th best on PFF’s grades in pass blocking.

Colton McKivitz #68 of the San Francisco 49ers

Brock Purdy is a pocket passer. Having a wall like McKivitz protecting you is key for a quarterback who is not known as a runner. Also, the 49ers employ a run-heavy scheme where running back Christian McCaffrey does plenty of job in the backfield. A good tackle will certainly help keeping edge rushers from exploding into McCaffrey.

The 49ers need help elsewhere too

However, Kyle Shanahan will always have an above average offense. His scheme is too good, his playcalling is too precise and the talent at his disposal is incredible. What the 49ers do need urgently is an upgrade on special teams.

Jake Moody has never been a reliable kicker, but after missing one field goal and getting another blocked, it seems like Shanahan has had enough. The 49ers were lucky to win against Seattle 17-13 but it would’ve been way easier if his kicker did his job correctly. Now, all eyes are on whether they are looking for a new guy or not.