The Kansas City Chiefs reached another Super Bowl, but they have the tough assignment of facing the Philadelphia Eagles in Arizona. One of the storylines will go through Andy Reid for his connection with both franchises. Check out how much the head coach makes per year.

The Eagles and the Chiefs will clash with each other in the Super Bowl to be played in Arizona. Something they have in common is current’s Kansas City head coach for his past in Philadelphia, but that will be a side story. What is certain is that Andy Reid will have a meaningful role.

Reid has been the presence that steadied the franchise since he was hired. He arrived in the Chiefs facilities in 2013 after the Eagles fired him. From then on, its been a constant growing for the team with him in charge.

Drafting Patrick Mahomes in 2017 was the last piece he needed to finally win a Super Bowl. Although it was the sustained success what made his tenure in Kansas City so remarkable. His value to the whole organization explains why he should be recompensated the way he is.

How much does Andy Reid make?

The salaries for head coaches aren’t public as the ones of the players. Not having a cap for the staff means there is no need to know how much the decision-makers earn. In his case it’s also worth noting than his good seasons gave him a couple of extensions to the original contract.

Reid is thought to be making at least 10 million dollars per year. In 2020 he signed a six-year deal that put him in that realm regarding money, according to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated. He is one of just a couple of peers that are around the eight-figure mark.