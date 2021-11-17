Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots will clash for Week 11 of the 2021 NFL season. Check out all match details, preview, odds, and how to watch this exciting Thursday Night Football game.

Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots will meet on Thursday, November 18, at 8:20 PM (ET) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta for Week 11 of the 2021 NFL season. Here, you'll find all there is to know about this game, such as the match information, storylines, predictions, odds, and how to watch it.

The Atlanta Falcons have once again regressed after showing some signs of life over the past couple of weeks. To make things even worst, they'll have a short week to turn around things before facing another tough test.

The New England Patriots are peaking at the right time and are the last team they want to face on four days' rest. Also, the Falcons may still have nightmares with Bill Belichick after that infamous loss in the Super Bowl.

Atlanta Falcons vs New England Patriots: Match Information

Date: Thursday, November 18, 2021

Time: 8:20 PM (ET)

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Atlanta Falcons vs New England Patriots: Time By State In The U.S

ET: 8:20 PM

CT: 7:20 PM

MT: 6:20 PM

PT: 5:20 PM

Atlanta Falcons vs New England Patriots: Storylines

Just when it seemed like the Atlanta Falcons' offense had come alive, the Dallas Cowboys steamrolled past them and limited them to just 3 points. Even so, rookie tight end Kyle Pitts continues to look like a star in the making, and Matt Ryan may still have something left in the tank.

For the Patriots, Rookie QB Mac Jones continues to get better every week. He's coming off the best game of his young career, completing 19 of 23 passes for 198 yards and 3 touchdowns while routing the Cleveland Browns 45-7. It's still early to tell but it seems like the Pats have found their franchise quarterback.

How Can I Watch Or Live Stream Free Atlanta Falcons vs New England Patriots In The U.S

The 2021 NFL season Thursday Night Football game between Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots to be played on November 18 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta will be broadcasted in the United States by NFL Network, NBC, and DAZN.

Atlanta Falcons vs New England Patriots: Predictions And Odds

Unsurprisingly, oddsmakers believe that the New England Patriots will keep their foot on the gas and continue to roll. Right now, they're favored by 7 points, while the game total is set at 47.5 points.

FanDuel Handicap Patriots -7 Game Total o/u 47.5

* Odds via FanDuel