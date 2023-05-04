Bill Belichick made a very controversial move during the 2023 NFL Draft. Read here to check out what happened behind the scenes.

Bill Belichick has a lot of history with the New York Jets. On January of 2000, the team announced him as head coach to become Bill Parcells' heir. However, in an incredible situation, Belichick only lasted a day and then signed with the New England Patriots.

As a result of the scandal, the Patriots had to compensate New York with a first round draft pick. After that, Bill Belichick won six Super Bowls with New England alongside Tom Brady and absolutely dominated the Jets for almost two decades.

Now, during the 2023 NFL Draft, Belichick had another surprise for the Jets and it involved Aaron Rodgers. Read here to find out the details of a masterful plan with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Bill Belichick gave away a Draft pick to hurt the New York Jets

According to a report from The Washington Post, Bill Belichick put a very low cost to the No.14 overall pick during the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He knew that, at No.15, the New York Jets were ready to select offensive tackle, Broderick Jones.

So, Belichick considered the Patriots could trade down and, at the same time, leave Aaron Rodgers without a college star to protect him. The calls were made and the Pittsburgh Steelers appeared as a potential suitor.

What unfolded next was amazing. The Steelers just swapped first round picks (they had No.17) and gave a fourth round pick to the Patriots. Many experts believe it was a bargain as a 'jump' of those characteristics should have been at least worthy of a third round pick.

A NFL GM said this to the Post. "Belichick did it just to f--- the Jets. He sold low because he knew the Steelers were going to take the kid the Jets wanted to take. Bill will try to screw them over any chance he gets. He knew exactly what he was doing."

Broderick Jones is a spectacular prospect after his college career with the Georgia Bulldogs. Now, instead of playing for Aaron Rodgers as an offensive tackle, he will work with Kenny Pickett and the Pittsburgh Steelers.