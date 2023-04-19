Following a tough year for the New England Patriots' offense, Bill O'Brien addressed what lies ahead for Mac Jones amid a lot of speculation around the quarterback job.

The Patriots left a lot to be desired in the 2022 NFL season, especially in offense. The experiment of Matt Patricia calling the offensive plays obviously didn't work, and now Bill O'Brien will once again be in charge of the offense to fix their problems.

One of the biggest talking points in New England has been the future of Mac Jones. Even though he had a great rookie year in 2021, his struggles in the last season made him subject of trade rumors this offseason.

A report suggested Bill Belichick tried to shop the Alabama product to multiple teams, but nothing came to fruition. O'Brien recently addressed the team's quarterback situation, bringing good news for Jones.

Bill O'Brien says Mac Jones, Patriots offense will have a fresh start in 2023

"I think the big thing for us right now is everybody starts with a clean slate," O'Brien said, via the league's website. "I think that every year is different. I think this year is no different than any other year relative to each year in the NFL is different, right?

"So, what you did in the past, whether it's a player or coach or anybody in the organization, really has no bearing on what happens moving forward. So like, we just started yesterday and we're looking forward to having a good Phase 1 and then a good Phase 2 and then a good Phase 3 and that's kind of what it's all about."

This is good for Jones, since O'Brien doesn't seem to care about the past as long as he proves to be up to the task this year. However, Belichick refused to confirm who will start this year, so Jones will probably have to win the job in the offseason.