Derek Carr is one of the biggest names available in the NFL offseason. Now, the quarterback has a huge visit scheduled as a free agent.

The Las Vegas Raiders had a very disappointing season with a 6-11 record in the first year of Josh McDaniels as new head coach of the team. Furthermore, in a huge franchise decision, Derek Carr is out as starting quarterback.

In a very controversial turn of events, Derek Carr sat out the last two games of the regular season when Josh McDaniels named Jarrett Stidham as the starter and applied his no-trade clause to veto any type of negotiation done by the Raiders. As a consequence, the quarterback got released.

So, Derek Carr just hit the free market as one of the most desired quarterbacks available. Read here to find out all teh details about the unexpected visit Carr has scheduled with a possible future team in the NFL.

Derek Carr schedules intriguing visit to the New York Jets

A few days ago, prior to being released, Derek Carr had a meeting with the Saints and New Orleans seemed to have ready a trading proposal which had already convinced the Las Vegas Raiders. However, the quarterback triggered his no-trade clause.

Now, with all the freedom to negotiate with any team, Derek Carr will visit the New York Jets during the weekend. Robert Saleh's team needs desperately a quarterback considering Zach Wilson hasn't been the answer for the franchise.

If Derek Carr goes to the Jets, he would be joining a team which just had the Offensive and the Defensive Rookies of the Year: wide receiver Garrett Wilson and cornerback Sauce Gardner.

According to many experts, the Jets are just a quarterback away of becoming a contender in a very tough AFC East with the Buffalo Bills, the Miami Dolphins and the New England Patriots. That's why in the quarterback carousel, Aaron Rodgers has also been linked to the Jets or as the replacement of Derek Carr with the Raiders.