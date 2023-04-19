Cleveland Browns star Deshaun Watson has a chip on his shoulder, and he's striving to reach his former level again in 2023.

The Cleveland Browns faced some serious backlash when they traded for Deshaun Watson, and it only got worse with that contract extension. All things considered, it's not a secret that he's not much of a fan favorite in NFL circles anymore.

Watson is one of the most talented quarterbacks in the league. He can extend and make great plays with his feet, and he's got a cannon for an arm. But he was away from the game for too long, and that can take a toll on any player.

But Watson will now get a full season under Kevin Stefanski's tutelage. He's been working tirelessly in the offseason, and he wants everybody to know that he intends to win a lot of football games in Ohio.

Deshaun Watson Is Fully Settled In Cleveland

“It’s night and day,” Watson said of being in Cleveland, per ProFootballTalk. “Last year, it was just a whirlwind, but it was a good learning lesson for myself and for me to be able to grow. Coming in this year, I’m ahead of the game from where I was previously.”

“Last year, I had only been to Cleveland twice — when I came on a pre-visit and when we played,” Watson said. “Outside of that, it was my first time up here with everything going on. All of that is in the past, like I said before, and I’m looking to move forward with my life and my career, just being able to really plant myself in this community, this city and also in this organization for a very long time. Win a whole bunch of games.”

The Browns have had 34 starting quarterbacks since they re-entered the league in 1999. Hopefully for the fans, Watson will be the one to finally put a stop to that revolving door of mediocre signal-callers.