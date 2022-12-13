The 2022 NFL Playoffs are closer than ever, and it's likely that at least one NFC South team will make it to the postseason, likely the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
So far only three teams were eliminated from postseason contention and none of them belong to the NFC South, that can be considered as good news.
There are still three regular season weeks left, but it's unlikely more than one NFC South team will make the playoffs and that's directly tied to their current record.
What happens within the NFC South, why is it the worst division ahead of Week 15?
The NFC South is the only NFL division where all four teams have losing records entering Week 15, no other division is going through the same situation as them.
|NFC South stats ahead Week 15
|Team name
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|DIV
|CONF
|PF
|PA
|STK
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|6
|7
|0
|.462
|3–1
|6–3
|224
|254
|L1
|Carolina Panthers
|5
|8
|0
|.385
|3–1
|4–5
|260
|290
|W2
|Atlanta Falcons
|5
|8
|0
|.385
|1–3
|4–5
|288
|312
|L2
|New Orleans Saints
|4
|9
|0
|.308
|1–3
|3–6
|265
|297
|L2
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost a recent game during Week 14 against the San Francisco 49ers, but so far they are a No. 4 seed NFC team, but the Carolina Panthers are building a winning streak since Week 13.