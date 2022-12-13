Things are not working out for the Buccaneers, Panthers, Falcons and Saints as their division is one of the poorest in terms of wins entering Week 15. Check here why it's the worst.

NFL 2022: Why is the NFC South the worst division of the league?

The 2022 NFL Playoffs are closer than ever, and it's likely that at least one NFC South team will make it to the postseason, likely the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

So far only three teams were eliminated from postseason contention and none of them belong to the NFC South, that can be considered as good news.

There are still three regular season weeks left, but it's unlikely more than one NFC South team will make the playoffs and that's directly tied to their current record.

What happens within the NFC South, why is it the worst division ahead of Week 15?

The NFC South is the only NFL division where all four teams have losing records entering Week 15, no other division is going through the same situation as them.

NFC South stats ahead Week 15 Team name W L T PCT DIV CONF PF PA STK Tampa Bay Buccaneers 6 7 0 .462 3–1 6–3 224 254 L1 Carolina Panthers 5 8 0 .385 3–1 4–5 260 290 W2 Atlanta Falcons 5 8 0 .385 1–3 4–5 288 312 L2 New Orleans Saints 4 9 0 .308 1–3 3–6 265 297 L2

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost a recent game during Week 14 against the San Francisco 49ers, but so far they are a No. 4 seed NFC team, but the Carolina Panthers are building a winning streak since Week 13.