Aaron Rodgers wants to play for the New York Jets. Though he signed in 2022 a new three-year contract with the Packers, worth $150 million, the quarterback publicly admitted that many decisions by Green Bay's front office during the last weeks led him to ask for a trade.

"It's my intention to play for the Jets, but I have a contract with the Packers. In 2020, they (Packers) took Jordan (Love) to replace me. You drafted Jordan. If I didn't have won two MVPs, we could have had this conversation. They drafted a guy to replace me, maybe not right away. A lot of people who were at the beginning, they're not there anymore (Green Bay) as decision makers."

So, after this big announcement, the next step for the Green Bay Packers is to accept a trade package and then, of course, the New York Jets building a Super Bowl caliber team around Aaron Rodgers. That's why the quarterback spoke about a star such as Odell Beckham Jr.

Aaron Rodgers wants Odell Beckham Jr in the New York Jets

Aaron Rodgers was asked during an interview on The Pat McAfee Show if he conditioned the Jets with a 'demand list' of players they should sign in order for him to land in New York. For example, wide receiver Allen Lazard or tight end Marcedes Lewis.

"Well, it's so ridiculous. I speak for myself. I'm sure there'll be people that have their sources. That I had a sheet of paper when I met with the Jets and said sign these people, that's not the reality. It's so ridiculous. It's so stupid to think that I'll do it. Did they ask me about certain guys I've played over the years? Of course. Did I talk glowingly about teammates that I love? Yeah. Why wouldn't you?"

Then, when talking about all these players he supposedly requested, Aaron Rodgers also spoke about the rumor of him demanding the New York Jets to sign wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. "I mean, first of all, who wouldn't want Odell on their team? Come on. What are we talking about? I don't have demands. My only demand is for transparency. Do I make demands about certain people? It's just ridiculous."