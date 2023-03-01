Derek Carr, former Las Vegas Raiders player, is drawing interest from multiple teams. As the New York Jets and New Orleans Saints have already met with him, there's a new NFC team that has joined them in the pursuit of the quarterback.

The 2023 seaon is warming up and all the teams are really looking forward for the upcoming free agency. There will be multiple attractive names this year, but Derek Carr is definitely one of the most interesting.

The 31-year-old quarterback was cut by the Raiders earlier this month, so he has been free to visit any team he wants. However, after meeting with the Jets and Saints, there might be an unexpected contender to get his services.

Report: Panthers are really interested in signing Derek Carr

There are multiple teams looking for a veteran quarterback, but only a few can offer Derek Carr an attactive deal to join them. The Jets and Saints have shown their interest, but now the Panthers have also been involved in this race.

Frank Reich, Panthers head coach, confirmed the team's reunion with Carr during the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine week. Derek is trying to hear all the offers before picking his next landing spot and Carolina is one of those.

"Yeah, good meeting with Derek," Reich said. “Really have a lot of respect for what he’s accomplished in his career, the kind of player he is, the kind of person he is. You know, just to see, ‘Is this the right fit? Is this an answer?’ I think part of that is—yeah, this is a good option. But we have to look it through. We’re looking at all options.”

Recently, the Panthers announced they are not extending Sam Darnold's contract and is uncertain what they'll do with P.J. Walker, who's a pending free agent. That's why they could be looking for a veteran quarterback as Carr this offseason.

“Derek is an excellent leader, he’s an excellent passer, he’s very accomplished,” he added. “You look at the fit—how does it fit with our team and our locker room. He checks a lot of boxes you’re looking for in a quarterback—no question.”