The 2023 NFL Draft has the Chicago Bears as the first ones to select who they think is the best prospect of this class. However, the NFC North squad is open to trade their 1st-overall pick, but only if the team interested in it agrees to a shocking condition.

The Chicago Bears ended the 2022 campaign with a 3-14 record, which gave them the 1st-overall pick. The Houston Texans had a draw in the regular season, so they finished with a 3-13-1 that puts them behind the NFC North team in the Draft order.

Even though this year's class is stacked with very good prospects, the Bears are willing to trade their pick as they don't need a quarterback, apparently, and could get what they are looking for in further spots.

Bears announce what they want in exchange for their 1st-overall pick

It is not a secret that the Bears want to trade their 1st-overall pick. The team's front office thinks they could land in further spots and want to take advantage from squads that need their selection to draft a top quarterback.

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles got real on what they are looking for in exchange for their pick. He admitted they are not going to be greedy, but the offer must be very good to trade it.

"Should we do this before free agency? Or should we wait?" Poles told Peter King for his Football Morning In America column. "I don't know. That's what I've communicated [to teams]. I could carry this all the way until we're on the clock the night of the draft. But then there's teams that want some certainty because, 'If I need a quarterback bad, should I do that now when some of these guys, like Derek Carr, are out there?' To me, they've got to go so much more above to do it now.

"I'm not greedy with it. But they're gonna have to go above and beyond to close the door now."

According to multiple reports, the Carolina Panthers are expected to be really agressive in trading up in the Draft to get the quarterback they need, but first they have to reach the Bears front office to see what they want for their pick.